Von Miller, Broncos Defense Dominate Josh Rosen, Cardinals in 45-10 Win

The Denver Broncos' four-game losing streak is over.

Denver came into State Farm Stadium and left with a 45-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday's interconference showdown. The Broncos are back to a game below .500 at 3-4, while the Cardinals fell to a disastrous 1-6.

The Broncos defense scored twice and held Josh Rosen to 21-of-39 passing for 194 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, while Emmanuel Sanders both threw and caught a touchdown on the offensive end.

Broncos Defense Still Must Prove Itself After Beating Up Abysmal Cardinals Offense

Don't let Thursday fool you: The Broncos defense still has to prove it is more of a "kick-ass" group instead of a "soft" one.

General manager John Elway turned heads when he said of the defense, "We've gotten very soft in there ... we're not playing very well inside" on the team's radio partner, Orange and Blue 760 (h/t Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com).

Linebacker Von Miller responded with a sense of urgency, per Legwold: "I wouldn't say it's a must win, but we're going to kick their ass, though. Make sure you put that up there. We're going to kick their ass. They're going to get our best this week. Last week was a tough week, week before that, whatever, this week, Thursday night, prime time, they're going to get the Broncos' best."

Legwold noted Denver became the first team in NFL history to allow a runner to top the 200-yard mark in two straight games, and the defense was last in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (161.3) prior to Thursday.

The defense redeemed itself against an overmatched Arizona with pick-sixes from Todd Davis and Chris Harris in the first quarter. Those early touchdowns put the Cardinals into comeback mode, which minimized David Johnson as a threat and allowed Miller and Co. to focus on pressuring Rosen with six sacks.

Miller tallied two strip-sacks while Denver's defense found success, but the road ahead will be more trying.

Denver faces Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger in the next four games, which is a row of quarterbacks that would challenge even the league's best defenses.

This season will quickly go off the rails if the defense reverts back to form when not playing a rookie quarterback behind a struggling offensive line. There was additional motivation after comments from Elway and Miller against one of the NFL's worst teams, but this unit hasn't proven anything yet.

Cardinals' Inability to Use David Johnson Hurting Rosen's Development

Rosen looked like anything but a top-10 selection when he threw pick-sixes to Davis and Harris and lost two fumbles. The game was essentially over a minute into the second quarter at 28-3, and it was difficult to feel optimistic about Arizona's future.

However, the poor showing doesn't fall completely on the quarterback's shoulders. Arizona's inability to scheme its supposed fantasy football stalwart of a running back is doing the rookie no favors.

Week 4 (71 rushing yards) was the only time Johnson reached even 60 yards on the ground in the first seven games, and he failed to find consistent holes against even Denver's lackluster run defense (14 carries for 39 yards) behind an offensive line Football Outsiders ranks as the 27th best in the league in run blocking.

Between the poor offensive line and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's lack of play-calling creativity, Johnson has failed to take the pressure off Rosen's shoulders. Instead of remaining ahead of the sticks and forcing additional defenders into the box with a strong rushing attack, the Cardinals have created situations where defenses can hone in on Rosen.

This is a lost season for Arizona, but it needs to generate better production from Johnson to alleviate the rookie's responsibilities and minimize hits as he garners additional experience.

Broncos Must Have Versatility on Offense to Take Pressure off Keenum

Keenum was brilliant last season for the Minnesota Vikings with 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions as they advanced to the NFC Championship Game, but he has reverted back into an interception machine this year.

He threw his league-leading ninth pick of the 2018 campaign Thursday when Patrick Peterson plucked an errant throw. Keenum has continued to resemble the quarterback who had 24 touchdown passes to 20 interceptions in his career prior to last season.

The Houston product went a pedestrian 14-of-21 passing for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception even in a dominant win against the Cardinals.

The Broncos offense was more effective when it took the ball out of his hands, evidenced by Sanders' touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton on a trick play and a strong rushing attack featuring Phillip Lindsay (14 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown) and Royce Freeman (37 yards and one touchdown).

Lindsay and Freeman flashed their ability to be a potent one-two punch, and Sanders, Sutton and Demaryius Thomas are all formidable weapons on the outside.

Whether it is quick-hitters to the receivers, pounding the rushing attack or throwing in gadget plays such as Sanders' throw, the Broncos can take the ball out of Keenum's hands and still succeed on offense. They will need to in upcoming showdowns with some of the league's top quarterbacks.

What's Next?

Both teams will face divisional foes in Week 8 with the Cardinals hosting the San Francisco 49ers and the Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs.