Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 7 Game Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 7 Game Against the SpreadOctober 19, 2018
It's the NFL Week 7 betting preview!
On the latest episode, the guys predict every Week 7 game against the spread: Tennessee Titans-Los Angeles Chargers (9:20); Houston Texans- Jacksonville Jaguars (16:30); Carolina Panthers-Philadelphia Eagles (22:25); Minnesota Vikings-New York Jets (29:45); New England Patriots-Chicago Bears (36:45); Buffalo Bills-Indianapolis Colts (47:00); Cleveland Browns-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (55:15); Detroit Lions-Miami Dolphins (1:03:30); New Orleans Saints-Baltimore Ravens (1:08:40); Dallas Cowboys-Washington (1:16:35); Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers (1:23:05); Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs (1:29:10); and New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons (1:34:45).
As always, Simms ends the show by naming the five teams guaranteed to lose (1:44:45).
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
