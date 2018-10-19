Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 7 Game Against the Spread

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 19, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the NFL Week 7 betting preview!

On the latest episode, the guys predict every Week 7 game against the spread: Tennessee Titans-Los Angeles Chargers (9:20); Houston Texans- Jacksonville Jaguars (16:30); Carolina Panthers-Philadelphia Eagles (22:25); Minnesota Vikings-New York Jets (29:45); New England Patriots-Chicago Bears (36:45); Buffalo Bills-Indianapolis Colts (47:00); Cleveland Browns-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (55:15); Detroit Lions-Miami Dolphins (1:03:30); New Orleans Saints-Baltimore Ravens (1:08:40); Dallas Cowboys-Washington (1:16:35); Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers (1:23:05); Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs (1:29:10); and New York Giants-Atlanta Falcons (1:34:45).

As always, Simms ends the show by naming the five teams guaranteed to lose (1:44:45). 

Let us know what you think of our picks @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Arizona Is Ruining Rosen...and He's Helping

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arizona Is Ruining Rosen...and He's Helping

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos Defense Gets Early Pick-6

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Broncos Defense Gets Early Pick-6

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Re-Grading Every Team's 2018 Offseason Moves

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Grading Every Team's 2018 Offseason Moves

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: McCoy May Be on Hot Seat in Arizona

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: McCoy May Be on Hot Seat in Arizona

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report