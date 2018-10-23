Each MLB Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload This Offseason

6 of 6

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Paul Goldschmidt

The D-backs could be open for business this offseason, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported Goldschmidt is among the players for whom they'll be willing to entertain offers.

The 31-year-old is one of the game's most dangerous offensive players, and he rebounded nicely from a slow start to post a 139 OPS+ with 35 doubles, 33 home runs and 5.4 WAR.

His $14.5 million salary in the final year of his contract makes him all the more appealing as a trade chip, and even only one year prior to free agency, he'd bring back a huge prospect haul.

The fact the Yankees could be in the market for a first baseman makes his potential availability all the more intriguing.

Colorado Rockies: 3B Nolan Arenado

Trading someone like Arenado is the kind of move that can alter the course of a franchise.

There's no question he's one of the best players in baseball, but the consensus is also that he's going to price himself out of Colorado when he hits free agency after the 2019 season.

So the Rockies can either go all-in on the 2019 season or move him now for a huge return and potentially better set themselves up for sustainable contention.

The presence of infield prospects Brendan Rodgers and Colton Welker in the farm system could take some of the sting out of trading a perennial MVP candidate.

Los Angeles Dodgers: RHP Dustin May

Infielder Gavin Lux was the Orioles' "main target" leading up to the Manny Machado trade, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred, but the Dodgers found a way to get the deal done without including him.

It's fair to assume then they'd be reluctant to part with Lux in any deal, so we'll call him untouchable along with outfielder Alex Verdugo and catchers Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith since the future of the catcher position is up in the air.

That leaves right-hander Dustin May as the most attractive name among the team's top prospects.

May, 21, already has a dynamic four-pitch repertoire, and there's some intriguing projection left in his 6'6, 180-pound frame.

He too could be off-limits in anything but a trade for an All-Star-caliber player.

San Diego Padres: RF Hunter Renfroe

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune offered up the following nugget back in August: "Manuel Margot, [Wil] Myers and [Franchy] Cordero would seem to be locks to return in 2019—as long as they are not part of a trade. ... That leaves Travis Jankowski, Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes being intensely evaluated for what might be one available spot."

Renfroe fits the profile of the high-power (.504 SLG, 26 HR), low on-base (.302 OBP) slugger whose value in today's game has diminished greatly in recent years.

A similar player—Ryon Healy—was traded from Oakland to Seattle last offseason for a controllable middle reliever (Emilio Pagan) and a low-level infielder (Alexander Campos).

The Padres might be happy to take a similar return.

San Francisco Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner

Even if the Giants do finally commit to rebuilding—which is a big if given their clueless approach last offseason—moving some of their high-priced veterans will be easier said than done.

One player they wouldn't have any trouble moving is Bumgarner.

The 29-year-old will earn $12 million in the form of a team option next year before reaching free agency for the first time.

Even as a one-year rental, Bumgarner would undoubtedly bring back at least one top-50 prospect and plenty more quality pieces to help restock a thin farm system.

The question is just how bold the San Francisco front office will be.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Contract information via Spotrac.