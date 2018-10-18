New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-1 both straight up and against the spread all-time against the New Orleans Saints, and that includes a 3-0 mark against record-setting Drew Brees. In a classic matchup between a great offense and a great defense the Ravens march with the Saints Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as two-point favorites; the total was 50.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.7-18.9 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Saints can cover the spread

New Orleans is 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS its last four times out, after dispatching of Washington two weeks ago 43-19. The Saints then enjoyed last week off.

New Orleans drove its opening possession of the game against the Redskins 64 yards to a touchdown, led 26-6 in the second quarter, let Washington get within 26-13 at the half, then scored two quick touchdowns out of the locker room on its way to the easy victory and cover as a six-point favorite.

On the night the Saints out-gained the Redskins 447-283, held a 27-18 edge in first downs and won time of possession by a 33/27 split. By the time they took their foot off the gas in the third quarter New Orleans had scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions.

Following a slow start to this season the Saints have now out-gained and out-rushed their last three opponents. They've also hit the 40-point mark three times in five games this season.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore just bounced back from that ugly loss at Cleveland two weeks ago to beat Tennessee last week 21-0. The Ravens drove their first possession of the game 94 yards to a touchdown, drove their second possession 48 yards to another touchdown, then drove the opening possession of the second half 78 yards to another touchdown. The defense did the rest in completing the shutout, as Baltimore covered as a two-point road favorite.

The Ravens dominated on the field and the stat sheet, out-gaining the Titans 361-106, out-rushing Tennessee 123-55, holding a 23-7 advantage in first downs and winning time of possession by a 38/22 margin. Meanwhile the defense recorded 11 sacks and forced punts on all nine Titans possessions.

Baltimore has now held five of six opponents this season to 14 points or less.

Smart betting pick

Usually in matchups like this the smart money should side with the better defense. However, this New Orleans offense is better than this Baltimore defense. And Brees can't lose every game against the Ravens, can he? Smart money here plays the Saints.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in the Saints' last four games vs the Ravens.

The Ravens are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games at home after consecutive road games.

The Saints are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games in October.

