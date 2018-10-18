Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Rams stand as the last remaining unbeaten team in the league this season, but the Chiefs are the only team to cash in every week, going 6-0 against the spread so far.

Can Kansas City keep that ATS record perfect when it entertains Cincinnati on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium?

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as six-point favorites; the total was 58.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 36.1-22.6 Chiefs (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

The Bengals won two games in a row into this month but are now trying to rebound from a 28-21 loss at home to Pittsburgh last week.

Cincinnati drew first blood against the Steelers with a touchdown late in the first quarter but trailed 20-14 late into the fourth quarter. The Bengals then took the lead with a 65-yard drive for a touchdown with just over a minute to go but lost on a Ben Roethlisberger 31-yard touchdown connection with Antonio Brown with just 10 seconds left on the clock.

Cincinnati got beat on the stat sheet but still came within a minute of victory.

Two weeks ago, the Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat Miami 27-17, and three weeks ago they scored in the final 10 seconds to beat Atlanta 37-36.

At 4-2 both SU and ATS this season, Cincinnati leads the AFC North by a tiebreaker over Baltimore.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

The Chiefs just dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten, but they are still perfect on the season ATS following last week's 43-40 loss/cover at New England.

Kansas City took an early 3-0 lead on the Patriots, fell down 24-9 at the half, rallied to lead 33-30 midway through the fourth quarter but ultimately lost the game on a New England field goal at the buzzer.

However, the Chiefs covered as 3.5-point underdogs.

Kansas City produced 446 yards of offense and scored twice on long touchdown connections from young-gun quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill. But a pair of Mahomes interceptions basically cost the Chiefs 10 points.

Kansas City is now 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS this season against playoff contenders, with victory/covers against the Chargers, Steelers and Jaguars.

At 5-1, the Chiefs lead the AFC West by a game and a tiebreaker over the second-place Chargers.

Smart betting pick

Kansas City's offense gets all the ink and ranks second in the league in scoring at 36 points per game. But its defense ranks dead last in allowing 468 yards per game, and generosity like that eventually comes back to bite.

The Chiefs may well still win this game outright, but the smart money takes the Bengals and the points.

NFL betting trends

The Bengals are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in their last four games versus the Chiefs.

The total has gone under in eight of the Bengals' last 10 games versus the Chiefs.

The total has gone under in six of the Chiefs' last seven games at home.

