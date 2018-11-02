Ryan Tannehill Ruled Out for Dolphins vs. Jets Due to Capsule Injury to Shoulder

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 game against the New York Jets because of a shoulder injury.

Adam H. Beasley and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald provided the update Friday and noted the Dolphins starter has now been formally diagnosed with a capsule injury to his throwing shoulder, which he suffered in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His status for the team's Week 10 clash with the Green Bay Packers is "very much in doubt," according to the Miami Herald report.

Tannehill has endured an up-and-down career since the Dolphins selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He's enjoyed a mostly strong 2018 campaign when healthy with a 92.9 passer rating through five appearances.

The 30-year-old Texas A&M product didn't miss any games over his first four years in the league, but injuries have become a factor in recent seasons. He sat out three contests in 2016 with a sprained knee and missed the entire 2017 season because of a torn ACL.

The shoulder injury has kept him on the sideline since early October this year.

Miami will once again turn to journeyman backup Brock Osweiler with the starter unavailable to lead the offense. The team also features David Fales on the roster and may end up rotating at the position if Osweiler cools off following a strong start as the replacement signal-caller.

All told, Tannehill has showcased some promising signs when on the field this season, and playing without him is a downgrade. Staying healthy will be key if he's going to establish himself as the team's franchise option under center looking toward 2019 and beyond.