Pittsburgh Steelers Take Home Week 6 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week

The Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week recognizes the NFL's smartest, toughest and most capable O-lines who are in the trenches every game making sure the work gets done.

In Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line paved the way for a 28-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Big Ben saw elite protection, which resulted in 0 sacks for the opposition. 
 
