Kobe Bryant Removed from Animated Film Festival Jury over 2003 Rape Case

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The Animation is Film Festival announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was removed from its jury for this weekend's event at the TCL Chinese Theatres in L.A. because of a petition related to a 2003 rape allegation.

TMZ Sports reported the Change.org petition received 159 signatures, which was enough for founder Eric Beckman to end Bryant's association with the event.

"After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury," Beckman said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.