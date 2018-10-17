Kobe Bryant Removed from Animated Film Festival Jury over 2003 Rape Case

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant anf his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The Animation is Film Festival announced Wednesday that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was removed from its jury for this weekend's event at the TCL Chinese Theatres in L.A. because of a petition related to a 2003 rape allegation.

TMZ Sports reported the Change.org petition received 159 signatures, which was enough for founder Eric Beckman to end Bryant's association with the event.

"After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury," Beckman said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

