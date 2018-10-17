NFL Week 7 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over/Under Lines

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Week 7 of the NFL slate is highlighted by a triple main event.

The New England Patriots and their scorching-hot offense travel to Chicago to face the Bears and their tough defense.

Replace the Pats with the New Orleans Saints and the Bears with the Baltimore Ravens, and you have the second leg of the main event.

Finally, the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals look to knock off the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs and emerge with a first-place tie in the AFC through seven games.

It should be a fun slate, but until then, here's a look at the latest Week 7 odds, per OddsShark, alongside some injury notes and how they may affect a few matchups.

Week 7 Odds and Picks

Denver Broncos (-1.5, 41.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: ARI 17, DEN 16

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45 O/U) in London: LAC 27, TEN 10

New England Patriots (-3, 49.5 O/U) at Chicago Bears: NE 24, CHI 23

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 50 O/U): CLE 24, TB 23

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45.5 O/U): PHI 27, CAR 24

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 47 O/U) at New York Jets: MIN 20, NYJ 13

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (no line): MIA 24, DET 20

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 43.5 O/U): BUF 17, IND 16

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 42 O/U): HOU 17, JAX 13

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 49.5 O/U): NO 27, BAL 24

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 41.5 O/U): DAL 24, WAS 20

Los Angeles Rams (-10, 52.5 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers: LAR 31, SF 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58.5 O/U): KC 34, CIN 27

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 54.5 O/U): ATL 34, NYG 24

Week 7 Injury News, Notes and Effects

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Out for Sunday

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported some unfortunate news on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen:

The team has not named a Week 7 starter, but the team's two options are second-year-pro Nathan Peterman or 35-year-old veteran Derek Anderson, who has started four games since 2011.

Dianna Russini of ESPN provided a report on who head coach Sean McDermott may turn to Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts:

The latter player may be the better option as Peterman has tossed nine interceptions (including a game-losing pick-six Sunday) to just three touchdowns in six career games.

Regardless of who goes, taking the under on the 43.5-point total seems like a good proposition. Granted, nothing is ever a stone-cold lock, but the Buffalo Bills have allowed just 56 points in their last 18 quarters. The Colts may also be without tight end Jack Doyle and wideout T.Y. Hilton, who have each missed multiple games with injuries and are week to week, per head coach Frank Reich.

Meanwhile, the Bills offense has scored 12.7 points per game, which is dead last in the entire NFL. Those figures are with Allen at quarterback more than half of the time. Although the rookie has struggled throwing the ball, he's the team's best option at signal-caller given his rushing ability, which has led to three touchdowns on the ground (including two in a 27-6 upset win over the Minnesota Vikings).

Ultimately, the under seems like the safest bet, followed by taking the seven-and-a-half points for the Bills. Picking Buffalo to win outright is not advisable, but the Bills defense is strong enough to keep this game within reach.

Atlanta Falcons RB Devonta Freeman Placed on Injured Reserve

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports provided an update on Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman on Tuesday:

Freeman's 2018 season never really got started as he battled numerous injuries and made just two appearances, rushing for 68 yards on 14 carries.

With all due respect to the talented two-time Pro Bowler, who has 4,921 yards from scrimmage and 37 touchdowns in his five-year career, Freeman wasn't saving the 2-4 Falcons, even if he was healthy.

Atlanta has lost two safeties for the season (Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal), a linebacker for half the season at minimum on injured reserve (linebacker Deion Jones) and a defensive tackle for two games (Grady Jarrett, although he might be back for Week 7).

The offense can only do so much when a severely shorthanded defense has allowed point totals of 43, 37, 41 and 29 over its past four games. Atlanta is tasked with trying to win shootouts, which means more work for the pass game.

Freeman is a fantastic player when healthy, but the key for Monday's game with the New York Giants is whether the defense can hold up. New York has significant offensive issues as quarterback Eli Manning is struggling (along with the pass protection), but running back Saquon Barkley is second in the league in yards from scrimmage and should be a near-impossible cover.

However, the same could be said for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who will enjoy a great matchup against a Giants defense that ranks last in sacks. Provided quarterback Matt Ryan has the time, Jones should be able to find his way downfield and lead his team to a strong win.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Good To Go

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield emerged from Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a sore ankle, but head coach Hue Jackson told the media that he should be good to go in the team's Week 7 road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's a good sign for Mayfield and a great sign for tight end David Njoku, who is now developing into a consistent weapon.

Here's a note on the Mayfield-Njoku partnership from Evan Silva of Rotoworld:

The Bucs have not done well against tight ends this year, as the Chicago Bears' Trey Burton (two catches, 86 yards, one touchdown), the Pittsburgh Steelers' Vance McDonald (four catches, 112 yards, one touchdown), the Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (11 catches, 94 yards), the Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (nine catches, 71 yards, one touchdown) and the New Orleans Saints' Ben Watson (four catches, 44 yards) have all produced.

That's a mouthful, but the team's failure to cover the tight end has been a significant Achilles' heel. Given that Mayfield is healthy, his connection with Njoku could decide this game and give Cleveland a win.