Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Week 7 of the NFL season starts Thursday as the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals kick the next slate of games off.

The matchup isn't a particularly interesting one, as the teams have a combined 3-9 record. However, a few players on the fantasy football start/sit borderline will take part in the Thursday Night Football affair, and we'll take a look at them and some other tough calls below.

Quarterback Start 'Em: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (at Baltimore Ravens)

If New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees traveled back in time to play the 2000 Baltimore Ravens under far less friendly rules for signal callers, he'd still be an automatic start 'em pick.

Those Ravens may have allowed just 10.3 points per game (that is not a typo), but Brees is one of the game's best all-time quarterbacks and will hit 500 career touchdowns with his next scoring toss.

The Saints have an overabundance of weapons for Brees to go to in the pass game, including wideouts Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn and runnings backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The Ravens are No. 1 in scoring defense, but there's only so much ground they can cover. Start Brees with confidence.

Quarterback Sit 'Em: Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (vs. Buffalo Bills)

On one hand, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has thrown 48 times per game on average, which is No. 1 in the league.

On the other hand, Luck may be missing wideout T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle (who are both battling injuries) against a Bills defense that ranks third in defense-adjusted value over average, per Football Outsiders.

Although opportunity always trumps matchup in fantasy, Luck still looks like a middle-of-the-pack Week 7 quarterback when examining others' situations. Of note, a good handful have easier matchups and could still chuck the ball a lot (e.g. the Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford at the Miami Dolphins).

Luck is a good play moving forward, but he may be best on the bench Sunday.

Running Back Start 'Em: Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson (at Miami Dolphins)

This is a speculative start recommendation, as one has to wonder how long the Lions can go on without giving running back Kerryon Johnson 15 rushes per game at minimum. The 21-year-old rookie is averaging 5.7 yards per carry but is splitting time with veteran LeGarrette Blount. Eventually, Johnson should be taking much of the work, as Blount has just 2.5 yards per carry.

Perhaps that moment is Sunday: The Lions sit dead last in the NFC North at 2-3 but are just one game behind the first-place Chicago Bears. They need a win to keep pace in the division, and Detroit's best strategic bet is giving Johnson more touches.

Running Back Sit 'Em: Denver Broncos RB Royce Freeman (at Arizona Cardinals)

Broncos running back Royce Freeman's rushing efficiency isn't in question, as he's amassed 4.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns this year.

However, Freeman is far better in real life than in fantasy football. Of note, he has only caught four passes all year, which makes him tough to roster in point-per-reception leagues. He is also seeing fewer touches than 24-year-old rookie Phillip Lindsay, who is the 1A to Freeman's 1B in the backfield.

That limits Freeman's opportunities, making him a bench option right now.

Wide Receiver Start 'Em: Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (vs. Denver Broncos)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk's stock has risen steadily in recent weeks. After a slow statistical start (five catches, 31 yards in two games), the rookie has been fantastic in his last four outings, catching 20 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.

Most of that production has come with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen calling the shots, and it's clear the two have established an excellent rapport. If you're looking for a flex option, give Kirk a chance against a Broncos defense that has allowed 25.7 points per game (21st in the league).

Wide Receiver Sit 'Em: San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin torched the Green Bay Packers for four catches and 126 yards and two touchdowns Monday. He's a big-play threat capable of turning nearly any catch into a touchdown, but Goodwin has seen just nine targets in two starts with quarterback C.J. Beathard under center this year.

The ex-Olympian needs to be wildly productive (as he was Monday) on a consistent basis to be a viable fantasy threat, and it's hard to count on a big play happening. That makes him a risky start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and for future weeks.

Tight End Start 'Em: Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (at Philadelphia Eagles)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has battled foot injuries that have limited him to just 23 receptions in nine games over the past two seasons, but he looks good to go moving forward after playing on 98 percent of the snaps and snagging four passes for 48 yards in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

It's possible the 33-year-old Olsen has lost a step or two after amassing three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2014-2016, but if he's back playing close to the entirety of games, then he's a plug-and-play every week.

Tight End Sit 'Em: New Orleans Saints TE Ben Watson (at Baltimore Ravens)



New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was a recommended start above because of the quality players he can count on to move the ball down the field. Veteran tight end Ben Watson plays a part in that effort, but his problem is that there are too many mouths to feed on offense for him to get a chance at consistent statistical production.

Furthermore, Watson is splitting time at tight end with Josh Hill, so he isn't seeing as many opportunities as someone like Olsen, who is the clear No. 1 option on his team's depth chart. That leaves Watson as a backup tight end at best on rosters.