Brewers vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 5 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened their National League Championship Series with the Milwaukee Brewers at two games apiece with a 2-1, 13-inning win on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers and Brewers have a short turnaround following that five-hour marathon as they play Game 5 on Wednesday.

Here's a look at some pertinent information for the game as well as a quick preview and pick.

Preview and Pick

Ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for L.A. as he looks to avenge a rough start (three innings, six hits, four earned runs) in a Game 1 NLCS loss. Kershaw needed 74 pitches to get through his three frames, which included a home run to Brewer pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Despite the rough outing, Kershaw is still one of MLB's best pitchers. He threw eight shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and had a 2.73 ERA on the year.

Some may point to his 4.26 playoff ERA as evidence that he's not nearly as good in the postseason. That may be true, but whether it's simply a coincidence or a legitimate problem is hard to tell.

The bigger issue is that Kershaw's usual dominance has taken a hit. Per FanGraphs, Kershaw had never been hit harder than 28.9 percent of the time (2013) until 2018, when batters managed hard contact on 36.1 percent of occasions. That's an 8.7 percent increase from last season.

Furthermore, Kershaw isn't inducing nearly as many swings and misses: His strikeout rate (23.9 percent) is its lowest since 2008, and his swinging strike rate (11.0 percent) is his lowest since 2010. Furthermore, batters are making contact on 78.5 percent of his pitches, which matches a career-high.

Decreased velocity on his fastball may be a culprit. Kershaw threw around a 93 mph fastball for most of his career, but his velocity has dipped to 90.9 mph this season. FanGraphs actually marked him with -3.4 fastball runs below average.

Kershaw isn't the same pitcher we're used to seeing, but we're talking about the best in the game over the past 10 years. His 2018 work would be welcome on any pitching staff, where he'd be the ace on almost every club.

The Brewers send out left-hander Wade Miley, who is pitching on just three days rest. Miley has been effective in two playoff starts, tossing 10.1 innings of shutout ball.

However, the pressure is on Miley to provide length on Wednesday. The Brewers turned to seven different pitchers on Tuesday night, and a couple of their top bullpen arms (notably Corey Knebel and Josh Hader) were used.

Hader has now pitched seven innings in 13 days and 4.2 frames over his last five days. He also threw 20 pitches Tuesday night, so Hader may not be available for more than an inning.

Knebel could be out entirely. He's thrown 7.2 innings in 13 days and 4.2 frames over the last five days. He's pitched in all four NLCS contests and thrown 68 pitches (including 18 Tuesday).

The team did save right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, who went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and struck out 89 batters in 76.2 innings. He could be called on to pitch two full innings Wednesday night.

The Brewers' problem is that Miley has thrown six full frames in just 15 of his last 50 regular-season starts. Miley might shut down L.A. yet again for some time, but if he gets hit hard early, the already taxed Brewer bullpen has to find a way.

Given that Kershaw is on the mound and is a better candidate to ease the burdens of his own team's tired relief staff, the pick is for the Dodgers to win Game 5 and head back to Milwaukee with a 3-2 series lead.

Pick: Dodgers 6, Brewers 3