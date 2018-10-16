Troy Vincent on Roughing the Passer Controversy: 'You've Just Got to Play'

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent had a simple message to defenders worried about being flagged for roughing the passer with additional emphasis being placed on landing with most or all of one's body weight on the quarterback.

"You've just got to play," Vincent said Tuesday, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today. "You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. You want to play with a free mind."

His comment comes after Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks was about to sack Tom Brady during Sunday's game but eased up because he thought the New England Patriots quarterback threw the ball and didn't want to be flagged, per Bell. Instead, Brady pump-faked and scored a touchdown with his legs.

"Tom did what we've seen Tom do a thousand times," Vincent said. "He stepped up in the pocket, the defender didn't make a play or create a sack. But you don't want any player thinking about a penalty or being fined, but you hope that he makes an adjustment to some of the things being put in place."





