Gio Gonzalez Exits NLCS Game 4 vs. Dodgers with Ankle Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez left his NLCS Game 4 start after suffering an ankle injury.

Gonzalez left the game after rolling his ankle in the second inning. He attempted to stay in the game but struggled to throw strikes before being replaced by Freddy Peralta.

The Dodgers managed just one run despite Gonzalez's struggles. He left the game having thrown just 11 strikes on 27 pitches.

Acquired in a late-August trade with the Washington Nationals, Gonzalez has been brilliant as a Brewer. He went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with Milwaukee during the regular season. His only postseason appearance was a two-inning, one-run outing against the Dodgers in Game 1.

Entering Tuesday, the Brewers held a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.