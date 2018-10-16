Nick Bosa Won't Return to Ohio State, Will Focus on 2019 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes received tough news Tuesday as star defensive lineman Nick Bosa's college career has reportedly come to an end.

According to the Columbus Dispatch's Tim May and Bill Rabinowitz, Bosa has played his last game in scarlet and gray as the result of his core muscle injury and will now turn his focus to the 2019 NFL draft.

Meyer issued a statement on the decision, per Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples:

Bosa has been out since suffering the injury during a Sept. 15 showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The 6'4", 263-pound edge-rusher underwent abdominal surgery in late September and was ruled out indefinitely. His mom, Cheryl Bosa, told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg at the time that her son was hoping to return to the field this season, possibly in November.

"He'd love to [play again this year]," Cheryl said, per Rittenberg. "It's a day at a time right now. He's a beast. I go to [physical therapy] with him every day and he's doing what he's supposed to do."

Bosa finishes the season with 14 combined tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

The Athletic's Ari Wasserman reported Monday that Bosa was expected to be evaluated by his doctor in Philadelphia this week. At that point, Meyer was "hoping" the 2017 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year would return to the field.

In the end, though, Bosa and his family made the decision that it was in his best interest to focus on his professional career. Many, including Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, rate Bosa as the top overall prospect in next year's draft class.

Ohio State (7-0 overall) is 4-0 in Bosa's absence, not including the 40-28 victory over TCU in which he missed the second half.