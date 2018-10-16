Simms & Lefkoe: Mahomes vs. Brady, Saquon's Greatness, NFL's Best Wide Receiver?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 16, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's our Week 6 recap pod!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Sunday Night Football, the unfair criticism of Odell Beckham Jr., how the Cowboys dropped 40 on the Jaguars and much more!

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Report: Allen Ruled Out Wk. 7, Could Miss Multiple Weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Allen Ruled Out Wk. 7, Could Miss Multiple Weeks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Leads Game-Winning Drive to Stun Niners

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Leads Game-Winning Drive to Stun Niners

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Thielen Deserves That AB, OBJ Money 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thielen Deserves That AB, OBJ Money 💰

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Is Carrying the Packers 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Is Carrying the Packers 💪

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report