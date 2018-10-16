Simms & Lefkoe: Mahomes vs. Brady, Saquon's Greatness, NFL's Best Wide Receiver?

Bleacher Report

It's our Week 6 recap pod!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Sunday Night Football, the unfair criticism of Odell Beckham Jr., how the Cowboys dropped 40 on the Jaguars and much more!

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.