NFL Power Rankings 2018: Team Records and Standings Predictions for Week 7

One of the two undefeated teams fell in Week 6. The Kansas City Chiefs battled the New England Patriots down to the wire but lost 43-40. The Los Angeles Rams escaped with a narrow 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, but they could see another tough test in a divisional matchup against a scrappy San Francisco 49ers team.

The Chiefs can't dwell on last week's loss with the Cincinnati Bengals headed to Arrowhead Stadium for a Sunday Night Football matchup. Both clubs will attempt to rebound from close defeats.

Despite the mediocre records in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins have an intriguing matchup. Did Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turn the corner with an efficient performance in Week 6? Is Washington the team to beat within the division?

The projected power rankings below reflect expected results for Week 7 matchups. The records are based on the predicted outcomes, not the current standings. We'll also delve into a few contests to follow Sunday.

Projected Week 7 NFL Power Rankings and Records

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (5-1)

3. New England Patriots (5-2)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)

5. Minnesota Vikings (4-2-1)

6. Baltimore Ravens (4-3)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-2)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (4-3)

10. Washington Redskins (4-2)

11. Green Bay Packers (3-2-1)

12. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

14. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

16. Detroit Lions (3-3)

17. Miami Dolphins (4-3)

18. Chicago Bears (3-3)

19. Houston Texans (3-4)

20. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

21. Dallas Cowboys (3-4)

22. New York Jets (3-4)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)

24. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

25. Denver Broncos (2-5)

26. Cleveland Browns (2-4-1)

27. New York Giants (1-6)

28. Indianapolis Colts (2-5)

29. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

30. Oakland Raiders (1-5)

31. Buffalo Bills (2-5)

32. San Francisco 49ers (1-6)

No. 2 New Orleans Saints Look Strong After Bye Week

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After ripping Washington apart 43-19 in Week 5, the New Orleans Saints had a bye. They return to action on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, the team that dismantled the Tennessee Titans in a shutout victory last week.

It's a potential revenge game for tight end Benjamin Watson; he spent the last year in Baltimore. In the bigger picture, we'll see iron sharpen iron in this matchup. The Ravens field the No. 1 defense in points and yards allowed while the Saints boast the top-scoring offense in the league.

Spectators will see a classic chess match between quarterback Drew Brees and defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs lead the Ravens pass rush with a combined 10 sacks for the season.

In Week 6, Smith and Suggs continuously tracked down Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Saints offensive line must keep the pocket pressure at a minimum to allow pass routes to develop downfield.

Brees may opt to neutralize the Ravens' aggressive front seven with frequent handoffs to running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

The Ravens have only allowed more than 14 points once this season, but the Saints have a plethora of options to attack defenses. In this scenario, the top offense earns a victory against the No. 1 defense.

Prediction: Saints 27, Ravens 23

Washington Redskins Crack the Top 10

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Is it possible the Redskins have a strong contender with quarterback Alex Smith under center and running back Adrian Peterson handling the majority of the carries in the backfield?

Thus far, Washington leads the NFC East with a 3-2 record following an impressive win over the Carolina Panthers. They'll host their first division game against an inconsistent Cowboys team with an offense that still needs definition.

In Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Prescott completed 17-of-27 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and also ran for 82 yards and a score on the ground. The Cowboys offense doesn't threaten defenses over the top, but it's a unit that protects the football.

Dallas only has six giveaways in as many outings; Washington has turned the ball over five times. Don't expect a lot of mistakes in this contest.

According to Football Outsiders, the Cowboys have allowed a combined 104.5 receiving yards per game to running backs and tight ends, which bodes well for Smith, who heavily targets receivers out of the backfield and down the seam. Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis could have productive outings Sunday.

Washington wins a hard-fought division matchup at home.

Prediction: Redskins 23, Cowboys 20

Cincinnati Bengals Continue to Fall, Drop to No. 13

The Bengals had to swallow a tough home loss that came down to the final seconds, thanks to wide receiver Antonio Brown:

Despite a strong start to the season, Cincinnati will run into a rough patch with consecutive losses. Head coach Marvin Lewis' group matches up against the Chiefs.

The Bengals have a tendency to give up yards through the air, ranking 28th in pass defense. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has used his big arm to deliver deep strikes to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. The former averages 16.7 yards per reception.

Cincinnati has the pass-rushers to pressure Mahomes. However, the offense has cooled off after scoring 31-plus points in each of the first four games. The Bengals didn't reach paydirt for an entire half against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and only put up 21 points on the Steelers' 21st-ranked scoring defense Sunday.

Expect the Chiefs to rebound for their third win at Arrowhead Stadium this season.