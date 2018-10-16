NFL Picks Week 7: Tips and Predictions for Prop Bets, Over-Under Lines and Odds

David Richard/Associated Press

After a wave of one-possession games in Week 6, the lines for the Week 7 National Football League slate are all under seven points, except for one.

The Los Angeles Rams are once again the outlier in the odds discussion, as they opened as an 11-point favorite against the San Francisco 49ers.

The over/under lines set for Week 7 suggest the only high-scoring affairs will take place in prime time and between the Rams and 49ers.

In Week 6, five favorites covered the spread and a quintet of franchises scored victories as underdogs, while nine overs hit compared to six unders.

Week 7 Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 18

Denver (-2.5) at Arizona (Over/Under: 42.5)

Sunday, October 21

Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) (Over/Under: 45.5) (Game in London)

Buffalo at Indianapolis (-6.5) (Over/Under: 42.5)

Carolina at Philadelphia (-4.5) (Over/Under: 45.5)

Cleveland at Tampa Bay (-3) (Over/Under: 49.5)

Detroit at Miami (Odds currently unavailable)

Houston at Jacksonville (-4.5) (Over/Under: 42)

Minnesota (-3) at New York Jets (Over/Under: 47)

New England (-3.5) at Chicago (Over/Under: 49.5)

New Orleans at Baltimore (-2.5) (Over/Under: 49.5)

Dallas at Washington (-1.5) (Over/Under: 41)

Los Angeles Rams (-11) at San Francisco (Over/Under: 53)

Cincinnati at Kansas City (-6) (Over/Under: 58.5)

Monday, October 22

New York Giants at Atlanta (-6) (Over/Under: 54.5)

Prop Bets

All prop bets for Week 7 can be found on OddsChecker.

Among the intriguing props are total points for the New Orleans Saints on the road at Baltimore. The best bet for that prop comes at any number over 25, with the higher figures associated with longer odds.

Drew Brees and Co. are going up against a Ravens defense that has conceded 12 points in the last two weeks.

Taking a risk on Tennessee to score first in London against the Los Angeles Chargers could hand you a nice payout, but you'll also be betting on the only team that was shutout in Week 6.

The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons are expected to play in a high-scoring game Monday night, which means selecting the highest-scoring quarter should be a difficult bet to navigate.

Betting Tips

Go After Another London Under

The string of one-sided games in London continued in Week 6, as Seattle dominated Oakland 27-3 in a contest that didn't come close to hitting the over/under line of 48 points.

Sunday's clash between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers has an over/under of 45.5 points, but the AFC foes will have a hard time eclipsing that number.

In the last six NFL games played outside of the United States, including Seattle's Week 6 triumph at Wembley Stadium, the losing team has scored 10 points only once.

Given the travel time, and the questionable field conditions at times at Wembley, the scoring is far from what the NFL wants it to be in front of a burgeoning audience.

The second London matchup of the 2018 season pits contrasting styles against each other, as the Chargers have had no problem scoring, while the Titans don't mind a grind-it-out type of game.

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Five of the Chargers' six games have reached 46 combined points or more.

If the over hits, it will be because of Los Angeles' scoring offense that ranks fifth in the NFL at 29.2 points per game.

However, the Titans, who have scored 12 points in the last two weeks and were shutout at home in Week 6, are on the opposite end of the spectrum in 30th with 14.5 points per game.

With little hope for a high-scoring affair, chase the under for the second consecutive week for a game played in London.

Take A Risk On The Jets At Home

The New York Jets appeared to turn a corner in the last two weeks with home victories over Denver and Indianapolis.

The final test of their three-game home stretch comes in the form of the Minnesota Vikings, who are favored by 3.5 points.

While your first reaction would be to bet the Vikings as the favorite because they're perceived as the superior team, don't count out the Jets and their new wave of confidence.

In Sunday's win over the Colts, the Jets forced four turnovers, three of which were interceptions from Andrew Luck.

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Against the Broncos in Week 5, the Jets held running backs Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay to 92 yards on 17 carries.

Since the Vikings have one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, they'll be forced to air it out against a confident Jets secondary.

The Jets are tied for second in the NFL with 10 interceptions, as only the Miami Dolphins have more.

If the Jets are able to silence Minnesota's run game, like most of the Vikings opponents have in 2018, they'll put pressure on Kirk Cousins to test their secondary.

With Darnold and the defense playing at their best level yet, the Jets stand a chance at home against their NFC North foe, and if a few turnovers occur, they could not only cover, but win outright.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.