Brewers vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 4 Live-Stream Schedule, Ticket Info and Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. The Brew Crew have now taken a 2-1 series lead and are two victories away from returning to the World Series for the first time since 1982.

Milwaukee can wrap up the series in L.A. with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even if Milwaukee loses two straight, the team would be guaranteed to play home for Game 6 (and seven if necessary).

The Brewers' prospects are looking up, but L.A. is the reigning NL champion and shouldn't go away quietly.

Here's a look ahead at some pertinent Game 4 facts, alongside a quick preview and pick.

Game 4 Information

Day and Time: Tuesday, 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Game 4 Preview and Pick

The Dodgers will send out southpaw Rich Hill, who went 11-5 with a 3.66 ERA and struck out 150 batters in 132.2 innings this season. Hill punched out seven or batters in 12 of his 23 starts. He's primarily a two-pitch pitcher who relies on his fastball (58.9 percent) and curveball (35.7 percent) nearly all the time, per FanGraphs.

Hill gets hit hard (42.8 percent of the time) and allows a lot of fly balls (40.1 percent of the time), but his 27.4 percent strikeout rate has been the key to his success.

The 35-year-old is used to pitching to catcher Yasmani Grandal, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced backup Austin Barnes will take his place Tuesday. Grandal has struggled throughout his career in the postseason, striking out 30 times in 68 at-bats and hitting safely on just seven occasions. He's 3-for-22 with 10 strikeouts this year.

For what it's worth, Barnes was behind the plate for Hill's best career game when he threw nine perfect innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates before allowing a 10th-inning home run to second baseman Josh Harrison in a tough-luck 1-0 loss. That battery hasn't fared as well recently, as Hill posted a 6.75 ERA in his first three September starts with Barnes behind the dish.

The other problem is that Hill hasn't had great success against some Brewers, with Christian Yelich (.900 OPS in 10 at-bats), first baseman Jesus Aguilar (1.232 OPS in seven at-bats), outfielder Lorenzo Cain (1.413 OPS in seven at-bats) all having success against the lefty. Granted, those are small sample sizes, but that trio led the team in batting this year.

On the opposite mound, southpaw Gio Gonzalez will get the ball. He essentially served as the team's opener in Game 1, allowing one home run to shortstop Manny Machado in an otherwise run-free outing.

Gonzalez is a starter by trade (he has a 10-11 record and 4.57 ERA in 27 starts with the Brewers and Washington Nationals this year), but unless he's cruising, chances are he'll have a quick hook like last time as manager Craig Counsell tries to piece together a bridge to a win.

That's not too difficult given that Milwaukee has one of MLB's best relief staffs. The Brewers were top five in league ERA and have continued its strong performance in the postseason. Of note, southpaw Josh Hader has thrown six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, while right-hander Corey Knebel has tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball alongside 10 punchouts.

The question is whether the bottom falls out on a Brewers bullpen that has been taxed this postseason. Milwaukee starters have tossed 25.2 innings in the playoffs, or an average of just four-plus innings per outing. At some point, will the Brewers simply run out of gas, or will they hold on long enough to stay effective?

As far as Game 4 goes, the Brewers hold a trump card in that their top reliever (Hader) threw just eight pitches on Monday. He did toss three innings (and throw 46 pitches) on Friday in a 6-5 win, although the fact that he wasn't used Saturday (and had a day off Sunday) could mean more action Tuesday if needed. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed postgame that Hader is available in Games 4 and 5.

That should ultimately be the difference. The potential for multiple innings out of Hader, who has thrown 3.2 shutout innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six against L.A., may be too much.

Give the edge to Milwaukee as Counsell makes all the right moves again to bring the Brewers within one win of the World Series.

Pick: Milwaukee 5, Los Angeles 3