Dana Stubblefield Concerned Brock Turner Fallout Will Impact His Rape Case

Paul Sakuma/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield, who is accused of raping a mentally disabled woman in 2015, filed documents saying he believes the controversial Brock Turner case will lead to an unfair trial.

"Since the public outcry about the lenient sentence in the sexual assault case of the 'Stanford swimmer,' and the judge in the matter being voted off the bench, it is common knowledge, and a matter of frequent discussion among the defense bar, that the prosecutors and judges in this country are taking an unusually hard line on sexual assault cases," documents filed in the case said, per TMZ Sports.

Stubblefield has called for the unsealing of documents related to his case, which he believes will help him in the court of public opinion.

Turner was sentenced to just six months in jail for raping a drunk woman at a Stanford frat party. The sentence drew widespread criticism and has been used as both an example of white privilege in the justice system and a rallying cry by those who believe sexual assault is not prosecuted harshly enough.

The judge in charge of the case, Aaron Persky, was recalled by voters earlier this year. Turner's case is credited as helping to start a conversation about sexual assault on a national level, which has continued with the #MeToo movement.

Stubblefield, 47, is accused of raping a disabled woman who believed she was interviewing for a babysitting position. He has maintained his innocence, saying they had consensual sex.

According to the arrest report, Stubblefield interviewed the woman and then lured her back to his house by saying he wanted to pay her. He then allegedly assaulted her and paid her $80.

Police charged him in May 2016 following a 13-month investigation.