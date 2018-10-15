Brewers vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 3 TV Schedule, Ticket Info and Odds

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Game 3 is a pivotal point in the 2018 NLCS.

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home with a wave of momentum following a Game 2 win at Miller Park, while the Milwaukee Brewers are trying to stop their opponent from running away with the series.

The good news for the Brewers is they'll have top reliever Josh Hader available after two days of rest, but manager Craig Counsell needs to have more faith in his starting pitchers in order to keep Hader and the rest of the relievers fresh for the three games at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will once again try to mash their way to victory at the plate, and they're hoping their young phenom on the mound can create separation in the series with two more home games coming up.

NLCS Game 3 TV Schedule

Start Time: 7:39 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app

Ticket Info: All available tickets for Game 3 can be found on StubHub.

Odds (via OddsShark): Milwaukee (+140; Bet $100 to win $140); Los Angeles (-165; Bet $165 to win $100)

Dodgers Banking On Buehler

Walker Buehler will attempt to rebound from a losing outing in his first-career postseason start Monday, as he toes the rubber for Game 3 of the NLCS.

In his NLDS start against the Atlanta Braves, the 24-year-old gave up five earned runs over five innings against a team clawing for its postseason life.

Although he was defeated by the young Braves, Buehler struck out seven batters and conceded only two hits.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Those two stats combined with the numbers Buehler put up at the end of the regular season are reasons for the Dodgers to believe he'll put together a gem of a performance Monday night.

In his final four regular-season outings, he gave up two earned runs over 26.2 innings, with two of those performances coming against a playoff team in the Colorado Rockies.

In 16 career appearances at Dodger Stadium, 12 of which have been starts, Buehler has struck out 88 batters and recorded an ERA of 2.31.

With a raucous home crowd behind him, he will be able to toss at least six strong innings on the mound before making way for the Dodgers bullpen.

If Buehler is able to limit the amount of Milwaukee base runners, the Dodgers' lineup will only have to string together a few clutch hits to open up an advantage.

If everything goes to plan for the Dodgers, Buehler will be followed up by a combination of Ryan Madson, Alex Wood and Kenta Maeda before Kenley Jansen slams the door shut on the Brewers for the second consecutive game.

How Much Trust Does Counsell Have in Chacin?

Counsell had a quick trigger to go to his bullpen in the first two games of the series, but he needs to have a little more patience with Jhoulys Chacin in Game 3.

The Milwaukee manager opted to trust his relievers in Game 1, as he pulled Gio Gonzalez after two innings.

By going that route, Counsell stretched out Hader and took the left-hander out of Game 2 because he went three innings in the opener.

In Game 2, he removed Wade Miley with two outs in the sixth inning with his starter at 74 pitches.

If Chacin puts together a similar performance to the one Miley produced Saturday, the manager needs to show more faith in his starter, which would in turn rest parts of his heavily used bullpen.

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The ideal plan for the Brewers is for Chacin to last six innings, which would set Hader up for a manageable two-inning role to get to closer Corey Knebel.

Chacin, who started his career with the Rockies, is 5-5 all-time at Dodger Stadium with a 4.96 ERA, and he has given up 34 earned runs over 61.2 innings in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old didn't fare well in his last trip to Dodger Stadium, as he conceded eight earned runs, walked four batters and struck out three hitters in 4.1 innings in a 21-5 defeat on August 2.

Since that game, Chacin hasn't given up more than three earned runs in a start, including the five shutout innings he produced in Game 2 of the NLDS.

If the Brewers get the Chacin they've seen since the blowout loss to the Dodgers, Counsell shouldn't have to make too many difficult decisions in the first five innings.

However, if the Dodgers get to Chacin once again, the Brewers will be stuck in a situation that forces them to use more bullpen arms than expected at the start of a three-day stretch of contests in Los Angeles.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.