NFL: Antonio Brown's Game-Winning TD vs. Bengals Wasn't on Illegal Pick

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter didn't set an illegal pick on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tony McRae to free Antonio Brown for the game-winning 31-yard touchdown in Sunday's game.

At least according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron.

Riveron explained in a video breakdown that Hunter wasn't whistled for offensive pass interference on the play because McRae initiated the contact within one yard on the line of scrimmage. Hunter, in turn, continues to block McRae down the field as Brown eventually crosses the goal line to help clinch the 28-21 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

Plenty of Bengals fans will surely disagree, though, as the argument can be made McRae wasn't the one who initiated the contact. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested that "reasonable minds could view the visual evidence differently."

The end result was a critical victory for the 3-2-1 Steelers to bring themselves to a tie in the loss column with the 4-2 Bengals and 4-2 Baltimore Ravens in the early AFC North standings.