Waiver Wire Week 7: Albert Wilson, Peyton Barber Highlight Pickups to Know

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

In a season where names like Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Sam Darnold have posted elite outings, it's clear fantasy football owners have plenty of options heading into Week 7.

Week 7 has a little bit of everything too, from injury replacements, surprise coaching decisions and sheer outbreaks from random-seeming names. It sets the table for another competitive sprint to the waiver wire as owners have more chances at grabbing season-long contributors.

One of the better examples, though a risky add, is Dallas Cowboys wideout Cole Beasley, who managed 26.6 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars—after scoring no more than 7.3 points in a game all but one other time.

Picking and choosing the spots on a deep list of big producers or guys with potential, as always, could swing a season for owners.

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Targets

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (28 percent owned)

Brock Osweiler, QB, MIA (1 percent owned)

Peyton Barber, RB, TB (32 percent owned)

Jalen Richard, RB, OAK (8 percent owned)

Marlon Mack, RB, IND (25 percent owned)

Albert Wilson, WR, MIA (9 percent owned)

Cole Beasley, WR, DAL (9 percent owned)

Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC (9 percent owned)

C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN (30 percent owned)

Vernon Davis, TE, WAS (2 percent owned)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (28 percent owned)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Those owners who doubted the Trubisky breakout should be kicking themselves right now.

Trubisky was never going to match his 43.46 points and six touchdown passes from Week 4, but the outburst still seemed to hint at bigger things to come for a developing quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach.

Coming out of a bye, Trubisky just threw another three scores on the way to 28.34 points—against a Miami Dolphins defense that entered allowing just the third-fewest points to quarterbacks on average.

For those counting, Trubisky has nine touchdown passes over his last two games, matching his career total before this dominant stretch. It's time to start believing, in large part because the coaching staff seems to have figured out how to get him on a roll.

Peyton Barber, RB, TB (32 percent owned)

So much for a change in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield.

Coming out of a Week 5 bye, a popular theory seemed to suggest the Buccaneers would turn to second-round pick Ronald Jones. Barber's ownership percentage dropping as much as it did seems to confirm the idea.

The Buccaneers had other plans.

Instead, Barber got the start and 13 carries, which he turned into 82 yards on a season-high outburst of 18.6 points. And though Jones saw snaps on passing downs, it was all Barber late in the game, where he flashed versatility anyway:

A performance like this isn't going to convince coaches trying to win games that they should reduce Barber's workload in favor of getting a rookie more snaps.

Until he shows otherwise or the coaches pull the plug, it's the Barber show in Tampa Bay.

Albert Wilson, WR, MIA (9 percent owned)

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Albert Wilson should have been stashed in most leagues and clutched tight since Week 2.

There, the Miami Dolphins wideout scores 12 points, then followed it up with 20.48 more. After a few down weeks, he put up another 30 in Week 6, popping off for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Clearly one of Ryan Tannehill's favorite targets, Wilson does the bulk of his work after the catch:

This should thrill owners. Wilson gets consistent looks on high-percentage throws, then goes to work as one of the best post-catch weapons in the NFL.

There will be down games despite the consistent usage, but Wilson has six or more targets in three games and counting and is clearly the new Jarvis Landry in Miami, if not better given the way he negotiates the field once the ball is in his hands.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN (30 percent owned)

Gary Landers/Associated Press

This one wasn't hard to see coming.

With Tyler Eifert lost for the season and Tyler Kroft hurt, the Cincinnati Bengals turned to C.J. Uzomah in Week 6, sending him seven targets. He caught six of those for 54 yards, good for an 8.4-point showing.

Doesn't sound like much, but the consistent usage moving forward suggests a combination of matchup and quality of target could lead to best-in-week potential. Andy Dalton looked his way in key situations, too:

Uzomah, underutilized in college at Auburn and buried on a deep Cincinnati depth chart, is more Eifert than he is Kroft, meaning more chances down the field while defenses worry about A.J. Green and others.

With the way Cincinnati's offense keeps rolling, Uzomah looks like a possible week-to-week starter at a tough position.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.