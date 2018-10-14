Ravens OL Alex Lewis Carted Off on Stretcher After Injury vs. Titans

James Kenney/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in a scary scene.

Turron Davenport of ESPN reported the news, noting Lewis "went down after the play and wasn't able to get back up." Davenport also called it "not a good sign for sure" after medical personnel used a stretcher to help lift him on the cart.

Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network noted Lewis raised his hand to the crowd as he was taken to the ambulance, and the Ravens provided an update:

The Ravens selected Lewis with a fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Nebraska, and he started eight games as a rookie. However, he missed the 2017 campaign with a shoulder injury before returning to start the first six games of this year.

He was an important presence for an offensive line Football Outsiders ranked as the ninth-best unit in the league in pass protection through Week 5.

Bradley Bozeman entered the game at left guard in Lewis' place.