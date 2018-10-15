NFL Week 7 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A few NFL teams are living on the edge right now as they float on or around the .500 mark and hope to improve their playoff-picture prospects.

Some of those clubs are playing each other in Week 7, and we'll take a look at three of those contests below. You can also find the latest odds (via OddsShark) and a few score predictions as well.

Week 7 Odds and Picks

Denver Broncos (-1.5, 39.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: ARI 17, DEN 16

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45 O/U) at Wembley Stadium in London: LAC 27, TEN 10

New England Patriots (-2.5) at Chicago Bears: NE 24, CHI 23

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 49.5 O/U): CLE 24, TB 23

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4, 45 O/U): PHI 27, CAR 24

Minnesota Vikings (-3, 47 O/U) at New York Jets: MIN 20, NYJ 13

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (No Line): MIA 24, DET 20

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5): BUF 17, IND 16

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 43 O/U): HOU 17, JAX 13

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 50 O/U): NO 27, BAL 24

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 42 O/U): DAL 24, WAS 20

Los Angeles Rams (-11) at San Francisco 49ers: LAR 31, SF 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6): KC 34, CIN 27

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-5.5, 54 O/U): ATL 34, NYG 24

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets

The 3-2-1 Minnesota Vikings are back on track after an embarrassing 27-6 loss at home in Week 3 to the now 2-4 Buffalo Bills. They hung tough with the Los Angeles Rams before losing 38-31 ahead of wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

The 3-3 New York Jets are rolling after a sluggish start as well, scoring 76 combined points against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts in back-to-back victories.

However, the Vikings are a more difficult opponent than either of those two sides, and that's in part because wideout Adam Thielen is now half man, half machine. He's amassed 100 or more receiving yards in each of his six games this year, totaling 712 yards on 58 catches overall.

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Thielen is a difficult matchup for any cornerback, but the Jets may have added difficulty as the secondary is banged up. Cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine missed Sunday's game with injuries, and safety Marcus Maye (who did play) was seen with his right hand in a cast afterward.

Even if the Jets' secondary was 100 percent, it still would have problems with Thielen (and fellow star wideout Stefon Diggs). If they're short-handed Sunday, the clear edge goes to Minnesota.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been dormant aside from a couple of 31-point performances against the New England Patriots and New York Jets. In four other games, the Jags offense has scored 13, six, 14 and seven points.

The team is trying to press on without starting running back Leonard Fournette, who is battling a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action most of this season. T.J. Yeldon has performed well in his absence (452 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns), but the Jags' pass game has been inconsistent all year.

Of note, quarterback Blake Bortles has thrown for fewer than 180 yards three of six times and had five turnovers in a fourth game.

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

This isn't a good omen against the league's leading sack artist in Houston Texans edge-rusher J.J. Watt, although the Houston offense hasn't done well either.

The offensive line hasn't kept quarterback Deshaun Watson upright this year, as the former Clemson star has taken 18 sacks. The run game hasn't gotten going (neither Lamar Miller nor Alfred Blue is averaging four or more yards per carry), and the team has scored more than 22 points in a game just once this year.

This game has the makings of an ugly defensive battle where the first team to 20 points wins. Given the significant rut the Jaguars offense seems to be in right now, the advantage goes to Houston.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

The NFC East silenced its critics for at least one week as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins enjoyed strong wins over the Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Now the two rivals face off against each other in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday. The Cowboys offense got rolling a bit against the Jaguars in a 40-7 win thanks to 206 rushing yards and a career day for wideout Cole Beasley (nine catches, 101 yards, two touchdowns).

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas will be tough to beat if its ground game gets going like that every week, but the team's primary problem (the passing game) hasn't been rectified yet. Of note, the team is getting little production outside of Beasley, with the second-leading receiver (tight end Geoff Swaim) averaging just 30 yards per contest.

Washington's pass defense rebounded nicely on Sunday after losing 43-19 to the New Orleans Saints the week before. Of note, cornerback Josh Norman forced two turnovers (one interception, one fumble), and the team held the Panthers to just 17 points.

The 'Skins would seemingly have the edge against the Cowboys when Dallas goes to the air, but the question is whether the Elliott/Prescott ground game is too much to handle.

The guess here is that it will be. Look for Dallas to go back to that formula again with the duo dominating the ground game and limiting the amount of times the team needs to go to the air. In what should be a close battle, the edge goes to the Cowboys for a one-score win.