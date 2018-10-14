Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams' Fantasy Outlook After Week 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped 21 points on the Cleveland Browns in the first half Sunday, with Chargers wideout Tyrell Williams enjoying a monster game so far.

Philip Rivers has thrown for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and Williams was responsible for a bulk of that production, catching three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown grab didn't come easy as he fought through triple coverage to bring down Rivers' pass in the end zone.

By the time the game is over, Williams might double his receiving output this season (13 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown).

Not surprisingly, fantasy football owners haven't been enamored with the fourth-year pass-catcher. He's owned in just nine percent of Yahoo Sports leagues.

Williams had 1,059 receiving yards in 2016 but fell back to earth in 2017. Plenty of fantasy owners likely got burned by him a year ago hoping 2016 foreshadowed a breakout season.

Until Williams displays more week-to-week consistency, he's not worth adding off the waiver wire.

While Tyrell Williams excelled early on, Mike Williams was anonymous, catching one pass for four yards. The 2017 first-round pick is on his way to another underwhelming showing in a disappointing season.

In Week 3, Mike Williams had 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns, which accounts for the bulk of his fantasy points on the year and inflates his overall performance.

His fantasy stock was sliding a bit after he had 60 combined receiving yards in Los Angeles' last two games, and that trend is bound to continue after Sunday.

The former Clemson Tigers star is owned in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues. Those who have him on their rosters shouldn't give up on him completely, yet he isn't somebody you go out of your way to add in the hope things improve.