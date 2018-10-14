NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday GamesOctober 14, 2018
Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season is here. And once again, there were plenty of huge fantasy performances.
Those big-time playmakers are starting to separate themselves from the field, much like teams are in the standings. That doesn't mean surprise games are done, though.
Both categories are covered in the table below, with highlights from the week's most explosive players under that.
|Week 6 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Eagles
|34-13
|Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|130 rush yds, TD, 9 rec, 99 yds
|Seahawks
|27-3
|Raiders
|Russell Wilson
|17-of-23, 3 TD, INT, 20 rush yds
|Steelers
|28-21
|Bengals
|James Conner
|111 rush yds, 2 TD, 4 rec, 18 yds
|Chargers
|38-14
|Browns
|Melvin Gordon
|132 rush yds, 3 TD, 2 rec, 18 yds
|Bills
|13-20
|Texans
|HOU D/ST
|13 PTS allowed, 2 INT, FMBL recovered, TD
|Panthers
|17-23
|Redskins
|Cam Newton
|27-of-40, 275 yds, 2 TD, INT, 43 rush yds
|Colts
|34-42
|Jets
|Jason Myers
|7-of-7 FG, 3-of-3 XP
|Buccaneers
|29-34
|Falcons
|Matt Ryan
|31-of-41, 354 yds, 3 TD, 13 rush yds
|Bears
|28-31
|Dolphins
|Albert Wilson
|6 rec, 155 yds, 2 TD
|Cardinals
|17-27
|Vikings
|Latavius Murray
|155 rush yds, TD
|Standard Scoring Format
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has been a machine. And after piling up 30 fantasy points on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, he's averaging nearly 20 a game. He's had over 15 points in all but one contest.
On Thursday, he did it both as a runner and receiver. He went for 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and then added 99 yards on nine receptions.
The NFL shared highlights of the big night:
NFL @NFL
Rushing: 130 yards, TD Receiving: 9 catches for 99 yards. Even in a loss, @Saquon was SPECIAL. 😳 #GiantsPride #PHIvsNYG😳 https://t.co/f2SAAD3idO
Barkley's averaging 135.2 yards from scrimmage per game, tops in the NFL ,and around 5.0 yards per game more than second-place Alvin Kamara.
Melvin Gordon
The Los Angeles Chargers demolished the Cleveland Browns 38-14 on Sunday, and running back Melvin Gordon had plenty to do with that.
In his biggest fantasy performance of the season, Gordon went for 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He added 18 yards on two receptions as the cherry on top.
The NFL shared video of his third score:
NFL @NFL
HAT TRICK. @MelvinGordon25's THIRD TD of the game! #LACvsCLE #FightForEachOther 📺: CBS https://t.co/7bdk2V6af6
Coming into Week 6, Gordon was already averaging 19.9 fantasy points per game, which ranked third among non-quarterbacks. After running all over the Browns, that number is up to 21.6, which puts him within striking distance of Todd Gurley's average of 24.1.
Fitzmagic may have run its course following a huge performance from recently reinstated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.
His Bucs may have lost, but Winston put up 30 fantasy points. He was 30-of-41 for 395 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for 31 yards.
The NFL tweeted one of his scoring throws:
NFL @NFL
.@Jaboowins finds Cameron Brate for the @Buccaneers TD! #GoBucs #TBvsATL 📺: FOX https://t.co/pFeqpFae7r
It looks like Tampa Bay may have one of this season's stronger passing attacks, regardless of who starts. Ryan Fitzpatrick averaged 32.5 fantasy points over the team's first three games. Winston has put up 37 total in the last two.
