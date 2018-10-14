NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Elsa/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season is here. And once again, there were plenty of huge fantasy performances.

Those big-time playmakers are starting to separate themselves from the field, much like teams are in the standings. That doesn't mean surprise games are done, though.

Both categories are covered in the table below, with highlights from the week's most explosive players under that.

Week 6 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Eagles 34-13 Giants Saquon Barkley 130 rush yds, TD, 9 rec, 99 yds Seahawks 27-3 Raiders Russell Wilson 17-of-23, 3 TD, INT, 20 rush yds Steelers 28-21 Bengals James Conner 111 rush yds, 2 TD, 4 rec, 18 yds Chargers 38-14 Browns Melvin Gordon 132 rush yds, 3 TD, 2 rec, 18 yds Bills 13-20 Texans HOU D/ST 13 PTS allowed, 2 INT, FMBL recovered, TD Panthers 17-23 Redskins Cam Newton 27-of-40, 275 yds, 2 TD, INT, 43 rush yds Colts 34-42 Jets Jason Myers 7-of-7 FG, 3-of-3 XP Buccaneers 29-34 Falcons Matt Ryan 31-of-41, 354 yds, 3 TD, 13 rush yds Bears 28-31 Dolphins Albert Wilson 6 rec, 155 yds, 2 TD Cardinals 17-27 Vikings Latavius Murray 155 rush yds, TD Standard Scoring Format

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has been a machine. And after piling up 30 fantasy points on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, he's averaging nearly 20 a game. He's had over 15 points in all but one contest.

On Thursday, he did it both as a runner and receiver. He went for 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and then added 99 yards on nine receptions.

The NFL shared highlights of the big night:

Barkley's averaging 135.2 yards from scrimmage per game, tops in the NFL ,and around 5.0 yards per game more than second-place Alvin Kamara.

Melvin Gordon

The Los Angeles Chargers demolished the Cleveland Browns 38-14 on Sunday, and running back Melvin Gordon had plenty to do with that.

In his biggest fantasy performance of the season, Gordon went for 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He added 18 yards on two receptions as the cherry on top.

The NFL shared video of his third score:

Coming into Week 6, Gordon was already averaging 19.9 fantasy points per game, which ranked third among non-quarterbacks. After running all over the Browns, that number is up to 21.6, which puts him within striking distance of Todd Gurley's average of 24.1.

Jameis Winston

Fitzmagic may have run its course following a huge performance from recently reinstated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

His Bucs may have lost, but Winston put up 30 fantasy points. He was 30-of-41 for 395 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for 31 yards.

The NFL tweeted one of his scoring throws:

It looks like Tampa Bay may have one of this season's stronger passing attacks, regardless of who starts. Ryan Fitzpatrick averaged 32.5 fantasy points over the team's first three games. Winston has put up 37 total in the last two.