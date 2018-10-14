NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Andy Bailey@@AndrewDBaileyFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants makes a run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season is here. And once again, there were plenty of huge fantasy performances.

Those big-time playmakers are starting to separate themselves from the field, much like teams are in the standings. That doesn't mean surprise games are done, though.

Both categories are covered in the table below, with highlights from the week's most explosive players under that.

Week 6 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
Eagles34-13GiantsSaquon Barkley130 rush yds, TD, 9 rec, 99 yds
Seahawks27-3RaidersRussell Wilson17-of-23, 3 TD, INT, 20 rush yds
Steelers28-21BengalsJames Conner111 rush yds, 2 TD, 4 rec, 18 yds
Chargers38-14BrownsMelvin Gordon132 rush yds, 3 TD, 2 rec, 18 yds
Bills13-20TexansHOU D/ST13 PTS allowed, 2 INT, FMBL recovered, TD
Panthers17-23RedskinsCam Newton27-of-40, 275 yds, 2 TD, INT, 43 rush yds
Colts34-42JetsJason Myers7-of-7 FG, 3-of-3 XP
Buccaneers29-34FalconsMatt Ryan31-of-41, 354 yds, 3 TD, 13 rush yds
Bears28-31DolphinsAlbert Wilson6 rec, 155 yds, 2 TD
Cardinals17-27VikingsLatavius Murray155 rush yds, TD
Standard Scoring Format

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has been a machine. And after piling up 30 fantasy points on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, he's averaging nearly 20 a game. He's had over 15 points in all but one contest.

On Thursday, he did it both as a runner and receiver. He went for 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and then added 99 yards on nine receptions.

The NFL shared highlights of the big night:

Barkley's averaging 135.2 yards from scrimmage per game, tops in the NFL ,and around 5.0 yards per game more than second-place Alvin Kamara.

                   

Melvin Gordon

The Los Angeles Chargers demolished the Cleveland Browns 38-14 on Sunday, and running back Melvin Gordon had plenty to do with that.

In his biggest fantasy performance of the season, Gordon went for 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He added 18 yards on two receptions as the cherry on top.

The NFL shared video of his third score:

Coming into Week 6, Gordon was already averaging 19.9 fantasy points per game, which ranked third among non-quarterbacks. After running all over the Browns, that number is up to 21.6, which puts him within striking distance of Todd Gurley's average of 24.1.

              

Jameis Winston

Fitzmagic may have run its course following a huge performance from recently reinstated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

His Bucs may have lost, but Winston put up 30 fantasy points. He was 30-of-41 for 395 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for 31 yards.

The NFL tweeted one of his scoring throws:

It looks like Tampa Bay may have one of this season's stronger passing attacks, regardless of who starts. Ryan Fitzpatrick averaged 32.5 fantasy points over the team's first three games. Winston has put up 37 total in the last two.

Related

    Was This a Pick Play?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Was This a Pick Play?

    seahawkscout
    via Twitter

    Drake Coughs It Up at the Goal Line

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Drake Coughs It Up at the Goal Line

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    AB Catches Late TD to Lift Steelers Past Bengals

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Catches Late TD to Lift Steelers Past Bengals

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    NFL logo
    NFL

    👀Want to Work for the B/R App? Tap Here to Apply

    Indeed
    via Indeed