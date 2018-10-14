Report: Steelers Don't Know When Le'Veon Bell Will Arrive Despite RB's Plan

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has not informed the team or any of his teammates when he plans to return despite reportedly preparing to report during their Week 7 bye.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bell has remained non-communicative with the Steelers during his absence.

The All-Pro will miss his sixth straight game after refusing to report to the team after receiving a franchise tag this offseason. He has forfeited more than $5 million during the holdout.

