Report: Steelers Don't Know When Le'Veon Bell Will Arrive Despite RB's Plan

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has not informed the team or any of his teammates when he plans to return despite reportedly preparing to report during their Week 7 bye.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bell has remained non-communicative with the Steelers during his absence.

The All-Pro will miss his sixth straight game after refusing to report to the team after receiving a franchise tag this offseason. He has forfeited more than $5 million during the holdout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

