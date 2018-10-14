LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors: Bills Unlikely to Trade RB as Price Tag Too High

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Despite seemingly having a logical trade partner in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills appear unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bills' asking price for McCoy is high—a second-round pick "plus" at the moment. The Eagles and Bills had a conversation regarding McCoy when Jay Ajayi went down with a torn ACL on Oct. 7, but the talks never grew serious.

McCoy, 30, spent his first six NFL seasons in Philadelphia and is the franchise's leading rusher.

