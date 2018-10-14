LeSean McCoy Trade Rumors: Bills Unlikely to Trade RB as Price Tag Too High

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy talks to reporters after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 13-12. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Despite seemingly having a logical trade partner in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills appear unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bills' asking price for McCoy is high—a second-round pick "plus" at the moment. The Eagles and Bills had a conversation regarding McCoy when Jay Ajayi went down with a torn ACL on Oct. 7, but the talks never grew serious.

McCoy, 30, spent his first six NFL seasons in Philadelphia and is the franchise's leading rusher.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

