Every NFL Team's Most Promising Youngster

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Heading into Week 7, the NFL's leader in passing touchdowns is 23 years old. Three of the players tied for the league lead in interceptions are 23 or younger. The second- and third-ranked members on the yards-from-scrimmage list are 21 and 23, respectively.

An influx of tremendous talent has made its mark over the past few seasons, and nearly every team can point to a young player as a future franchise cornerstone.

Below, we've highlighted a player no older than 23 on each team with the most promising future. Some of the picks are clear—the obvious choice for the New York Giants is 21-year-old running back Saquon Barkley, for example—so we'll list runner-ups for every team as well.

The focus is on those most likely to have long-term sustainable success with his current franchise regardless of position. Production to date, future potential, age (i.e. the younger the player, the more room for growth) and draft pedigree all factored into these picks.