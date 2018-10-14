NFL Predictions Week 6: Last-Minute Picks and Advice for Sunday's Schedule

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Although the NFL regular season hasn't hit the midpoint, some crucial Week 6 games taking place Sunday have significant playoff-picture implications.

Of note, six matchups between teams with .500 records or better are on the ledger, with the main event occurring Sunday night as the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs face the 3-2 New England Patriots.

We'll take a look at that matchup below in addition to providing Week 6 score picks.

Week 6 Picks

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24, Cardinals 17

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: Bills 13, Texans 10

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins: Panthers 31, Redskins 17

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins: Bears 20, Dolphins 10

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: Colts 24, Jets 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Browns 24, Chargers 20

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Steelers 23

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in London: Raiders 35, Seahawks 34

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 38, Buccaneers 30

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: Rams 34, Broncos 27

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Titans 16, Ravens 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: Jaguars 16, Cowboys 10

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: Chiefs 38, Patriots 34

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, 49ers 17

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

The Chiefs lead the AFC and have a two-game edge (at minimum) on every conference team not named the Cincinnati Bengals. They can thank a dynamic offense that averages 35 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

Although the defense has not been strong for the most part (25.8 points per game allowed), that unit stepped up in a 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. The Chiefs forced five turnovers and opened up a 20-0 halftime lead before cruising to a win, perhaps foreshadowing better defensive days.

New England struggled to start the year, winning an uninspiring 27-20 matchup with the Houston Texans before dropping games to the Jaguars and previously winless Detroit Lions by a combined 27 points.

However, the Pats have made the Super Bowl three times in the last four seasons, winning twice. They are coming on strong after winning two straight by a combined score of 76-31 and likely aren't going away quietly.

The return of wideout Julian Edelman off a suspension and the addition of Josh Gordon have given ageless quarterback Tom Brady two excellent options he didn't have through the team's slow start. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is still one of the best in the business, and the running back tandem of Sony Michel and James White have combined for 411 yards from scrimmage on this mini-winning streak.

Not only does this look like a great game on paper, but the potential playoff implications are massive. If the Chiefs win, they in essence have a three-and-a-half game lead over the Pats for the AFC's top slot with 10 games to go (Kansas City would be 6-0 and hold the tiebreaker over the 3-3 Patriots in this hypothetical scenario).

However, if the Patriots win, they will be just one game back and have the tiebreaker in hand with Kansas City.

As for how the game may play out, Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill's speed may be the difference maker. He's a significant problem for the rest of the NFL and should be against a Pats pass defense that ranks a below-average 21st in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. New England also just allowed 24 points at home against a banged-up Indianapolis Colts team missing (among others) wideout T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle and left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Back to Hill for a moment, he is also a much better road producer, catching 101 passes for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns in 18 away games compared to 62 receptions for 778 yards and four scores in 18 home contests.

Perhaps it's a coincidence, but Hill always seems to bring in it an opposing team's stadium. He did so last year when he caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown versus the Pats in a 42-27 season-opening win.

The Chiefs gave the New England defense serious problems that night, and now the team has Patrick Mahomes running the show behind center. The second-year pro has been fantastic with 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions through five games. Of note, his rocket arm is a perfect match with Hill, as the two can connect on deep balls to break games wide open, as they did in a 38-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

With Mahomes running the show and tossing passes to Hill, wideout Sammy Watkins, tight end Travis Kelce, running back Kareem Hunt and others, the Chiefs could win their first Super Bowl since 1970.

Although the Pats are at home, take Mahomes, Hill and the Chiefs offense to dominate again in a close, high-scoring game.

Pick: Chiefs 38, Patriots 34