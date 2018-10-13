Shanghai Rolex Masters 2018: Saturday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Christopher Simpson
Featured Columnist
October 13, 2018

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Singles - Semifinals match of the 2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 13, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic secured his place in the final of the 2018 Shanghai Rolex Masters on Saturday as he beat Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.

Djokovic eased past the German in straight sets, taking the match 6-2, 6-1 in an hour.

He'll take on the winner of the second semi-final between Roger Federer and Borna Coric in Sunday's final.

                                 

Semi-Final Results

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. (4) Alexander Zverev, 6-2, 6-1

(1) Roger Federer vs. (13) Borna Coric

                           

The opening game of Djokovic's match with Zverev quickly established a pattern that would repeat throughout the contest:

Zverev had won their only previous meeting in Rome last year, but he repeatedly made costly errors on Saturday, and Djokovic took full advantage.

The decisive game in the opening set came with Zverev serving to level proceedings at 2-3. The German practically gave away a break to Djokovic, making three unforced errors—including a wayward volley and a wide forehand—and a double-fault.

That game put the Serb 4-2 up, and he quickly wrapped up the first set from there.

The second set came even easier than the first, with Zverev taking just one game off the No. 2 seed.

Tennis commentator and writer Jose Morgado shared the damning numbers at the end of the match:

For Djokovic, the match was the 1,000th of his professional career, and he'll scarcely have had an easier victory.

He'll enter Sunday's final without dropping a single game on his own serve in the entire tournament.  

