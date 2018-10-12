Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Tom Brady Lead 2018 NFL MVP Odds

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Entering Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite to be named NFL MVP.

According to OddsShark, Mahomes is +175 (7-4) to win the prestigious award.

Mahomes is followed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees at +350 (7-2), while Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady are tied for third at +750 (15-2).

           

