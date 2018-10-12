Martellus Bennett Questions Lack of Black Booth Commentators, Romo and Witten

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett spoke out on Thursday regarding a lack of black NFL booth commentators.

After a Twitter user suggested Bennett become a commentator, he responded by tweeting, "How many black commentators are there calling games in the booth? Asking for a friend."

Bennett then tweeted about the fact that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten, as well as former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler were offered commentary jobs immediately upon retirement:

The 31-year-old Bennett retired after splitting last season between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

The three commentators Bennett mentioned are all former teammates.

He played alongside Romo and Witten with the Cowboys from 2008-11, and Cutler was his quarterback in Chicago from 2013-15.

Romo retired from the NFL last year upon being offered a job to serve as the lead NFL color analyst at CBS alongside Jim Nantz.

Witten made a similar decision this year, retiring after 15 years with the Cowboys to be the lead NFL color analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football, replacing Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Cutler had agreed to retire in 2017 and become an NFL analyst for Fox, but he instead signed with the Miami Dolphins after quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury.

Cutler is neither playing nor announcing this season.

CBS has two black NFL booth announcers this season in play-by-play man Greg Gumbel and Hall of Fame wide receivers James Lofton, who serves as an analyst.

Fox has utilized former NFL defensive backs Charles Davis and Ronde Barber, as well as Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter in the booth this season.

While Bennett hasn't dabbled in broadcasting since retiring, he has managed to stay busy during life after the NFL.

The one-time Pro Bowler owns a multimedia company called The Imagination Agency, which he vowed to focus on in retirement.