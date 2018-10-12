Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Match Odds and Prop Bets Released

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The odds have been released for the $10 million, winner-take-all, head-to-head matchup between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Nov. 23, with Woods opening as the favorite.

According to Stephen Campbell of OddsShark, Woods is opening at -200 odds, with Mickelson the underdog at +170. You can also bet on a spread of Woods at -1.5 coming in at -115 and Woods at +1.5 coming in at -300.

You can even bet on the color of the golfers' shirts if you're so inclined. Mickelson wearing a white shirt comes in at +150, while for Woods any color other than red, white or black is also fetching +150.

As for the match itself, Woods is playing his best golf in years and is the justifiable favorite. He's coming off a victory at the Tour Championship and a berth at the Ryder Cup, all while playing at a level we haven't seen from him since prior to his litany of back surgeries.

On any given day, of course, Lefty can get hot and tear up a golf course.