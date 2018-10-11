Austin Watson's Domestic Violence Suspension Reduced to 18 Games

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson saw his 27-game suspension for domestic violence reduced to 18 games on Thursday.

The NHL and NHL Players Association released a joint statement on the ruling issued by neutral arbitrator Shyam Das:

"The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that Nashville Predators' forward Austin Watson's 27-game suspension issued pursuant to Article 18-A of the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement has been reduced by Arbitrator Shyam Das to a suspension covering the first 18 games of the 2018-19 regular season."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.