Austin Watson's Domestic Violence Suspension Reduced to 18 Games

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson skates with the puck during NHL hockey training camp Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Watson has been suspended 27 games without pay by the NHL because of a domestic assault charge. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson saw his 27-game suspension for domestic violence reduced to 18 games on Thursday. 

The NHL and NHL Players Association released a joint statement on the ruling issued by neutral arbitrator Shyam Das:

"The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that Nashville Predators' forward Austin Watson's 27-game suspension issued pursuant to Article 18-A of the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement has been reduced by Arbitrator Shyam Das to a suspension covering the first 18 games of the 2018-19 regular season."

          

