Daily Fantasy Football Week 6: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Daily-fantasy players will undoubtedly flock to those in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons matchup for cash games and tournaments on Sunday. The reasoning is simple, as the game features two struggling defenses, potentially explosive offenses and an over/under total of 57.5 points, per OddsShark.

One could argue that the most popular quarterback (the Falcons' Matt Ryan), running back (the Falcons' Tevin Coleman if Devonta Freeman is out), wide receiver (Atlanta's Julio Jones) and tight end (the Bucs' Cameron Brate) will be from this game.

It's hard not to have exposure to the matchup, but if you're looking to differentiate your lineups a bit in tournaments, here's a look at a few others who could have big weeks.

DFS Suggestions

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: $7,600 FanDuel, $5,700 DraftKings

Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin: $6,200 FD, $5,300 DK

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: $6,600 FD, $5,100 DK

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr: $6,900 FD, $5,100 DK

Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper: $6,400 FD, $5,200 DK

Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook: $6,400 FD, $5,000 DK

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley: $9,500 FD, $10,000 DK

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: $8,100 FD, $7,000 DK

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck: $7,800 FD, $6,200 DK

Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron: $6,500 FD, $5,400 DK

Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines: $6,300 FD, $5,100 DK

Indianapolis Colts WR Chester Rogers: $5,700 FD, $4,500 DK

Indianapolis Colts WR Ryan Grant: $5,500 FD, $4,600 DK

Target the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders' Passing Attacks

The Oakland Raiders allow 8.9 yards per pass attempt, which is the NFL's fourth-worst mark. The Seattle Seahawks need to navigate the rest of the season without superstar safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a lower leg fracture in Week 4 and is out for the year.

While a few other games offer more shootout potential on the main Sunday slate, the pass defenses look to be at a disadvantage in the Seahawks vs. Raiders game, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Seattle offense has gone to the run more often than not recently, with Chris Carson and Mike Davis combining for 31 carries against the Los Angeles Rams while quarterback Russell Wilson threw just 21 passes.

But the pass-game edge is in Seattle's favor: Oakland can't rush the passer (six sacks in five games), and that should help the elusive Wilson find enough time to look for pass-catchers Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett downfield.

On the other sideline, the Oakland Raiders passing offense has been efficient more often than not this year, ranking eighth in efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Of note, quarterback Derek Carr ranks fourth in completion percentage and sixth in passing yards per game. His two most targeted pass-catchers (wideout Amari Cooper and tight end Jared Cook) have had wildly fluctuating results this season. But the guess here is that all three have monster performances.

Roster Running Backs Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott and Don't Look Back

If you look at the running back list this week, it's clear that one stands out among the rest because of his salary and production (No. 1 on both sites' scoring systems).

Rostering Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley takes a significant bite out of the salary cap, but he's worth it. Gurley has scored a league-leading nine touchdowns on a Rams offense that is arguably the best in football. Now he faces a Denver Broncos defense that just allowed 323 rushing yards to the New York Jets, who hadn't scored more than 17 points in any of their previous three games.

Not only is Gurley the most productive back on the slate, he arguably has one of the best matchups. He could go off for 200-plus yards from scrimmage in this spot and may be a must-have in any tournament lineup.

A few other running backs offer huge upside given their projected touch and target shares, such as Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers and Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.

But the sneakiest top-end play at running back may be the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

Many players may avoid rostering him because of his tough opponent (the Jacksonville Jaguars). However, Dallas has no choice but to give the ball to Elliott as many times as he can handle if it wants to beat Jacksonville.

The Cowboys have one of the worst passing attacks in the league, while the Jags pass defense is one of the best. Dallas isn't winning this game by continuously attacking the Jags secondary.

Elliott is by far the Cowboys' best offensive player, and he's averaged 28 touches per game over his last two contests. If he gets close to 30 touches again Sunday, Elliott could be a great play.

Indianapolis Colts Offer Tremendous Opportunities

On Wednesday Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich called wideout T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle week to week with their hamstring and hip injuries, respectively, leaving their status against the New York Jets Sunday in significant doubt.

Other Colts will have to step up in their absences, which was already the case last Thursday when the team faced the New England Patriots sans that duo.

Tight end Eric Ebron was a monster en route to nine catches for 105 yards and two scores, and his salary has adjusted accordingly on FanDuel and DraftKings, where he's the No. 1 tight end on either site.

If you're looking for more value, though, consider wideouts Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant. Rogers has seen 11 targets in each of his past two games, and Grant has averaged eight targets in that same span.

Even running back Nyheim Hines offers some upside, although his salaries were bumped up this week. Hines has five or more receptions in all but one game.

Quarterback Andrew Luck's price tag is a bit expensive, but he's thrown more passes than anyone in football (245) with the Colts run game stalling this year. He could take advantage of that and produce a huge performance.

Although the Jets defense isn't a pushover (they've allowed 21 or fewer points in four of five games), the amount of chances the Colts pass game will see is hard to ignore.