Donald Trump: 'The Greatest' Jim Brown Would Be NFL's Highest-Paid Player Today

President Donald Trump heaped heavy praise on legendary former NFL running back Jim Brown on Thursday ahead of his meeting with the Hall of Famer.

Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to talk about Brown and musician Kanye West, who he was also scheduled to meet with:

Trump called Brown "the greatest," adding: "I've known him. I've respected him truly. Can you imagine him playing in the NFL today what he'd be making? Double what everyone else is getting!"

In just nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro and three-time MVP.

He rushed for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns and stood as the NFL's career leader in rushing yards from his retirement in 1965 until Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton surpassed him in 1984.

Even so, it's unlikely Brown would be the highest-paid player in the NFL today given the emphasis on quarterbacks.

Per Spotrac, the eight highest-paid players in the NFL currently in terms of average salary per year are quarterbacks. Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers leads the way at $33.5 million.

Aside from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who is holding out and has refused to sign his franchise tender, the highest-paid NFL running back is Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams at $14.375 million per year.

Brown would likely be in that vicinity or higher, but it's a passing league, and quarterbacks are clearly king.