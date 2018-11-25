Marlon Mack Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion in Dolphins vs. Colts

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is once again dealing with an injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Andrew Walker of the team's official site.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Mack was evaluated for a concussion after coming out of the game.

The running back had made a significant impact before the injury, rushing for 85 yards on 15 carries and making two catches for 11 yards.

Health problems have held Mack back all season. A hamstring ailment limited him to one appearance in the Colts' first five games, and foot and ankle injuries have also bothered him.

The 22-year-old has lived up to expectations this year when healthy, taking control of the starting job and producing big numbers in what has become a high-powered offense.

Mack entered the day with 94 carries for 471 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The 2017 fourth-round pick is an impressive player on the field, but his durability remains a question mark going forward. On the plus side, the Colts are well-prepared to handle his absence after spending time without him at the start of the year.

Nyheim Hines should get the bulk of touches with Mack unavailable, and fellow rookie Jordan Wilkins will also play a significant role.