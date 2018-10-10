NFL Odds Released for 1st Team to Lose This Season Between Rams and Chiefs

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The NFL has two undefeated teams left, and new gambling lines released Wednesday offer a hint at which club is favored to enter Week 7 with its perfect record intact.

According to new odds at Bovada (via OddsShark), the Los Angles Rams are listed as -280 (bet $280 to win $100) favorites to lose before the Kansas City Chiefs do. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are +185 (bet $100 to win $185).

The lines are especially noteworthy because the Rams are currently listed as a seven-point favorite for their Week 6 clash with the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Conversely, the Chiefs are three-point road underdogs for their meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

However, bettors should take note of start times.

The Rams will kick off against the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET and could have a tally in the loss column before the Chiefs' game against the Patriots begins at 8:20 p.m. ET. For that reason alone, any bet on the Chiefs will carry additional risk.

Still, it's hard not to like the Rams' chances of moving to 6-0 on Sunday.

Los Angeles owns the NFL's third-ranked scoring offense (34.6 points per game), and it's going up against a Broncos defense that gave up 34 points and 512 total yards, including 323 on the ground, in a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets.

The Chiefs, also 5-0, will hope to keep their undefeated streak alive against a Patriots team that has found its footing the past two weeks with 38-7 and 38-24 romps past the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

And considering the Chiefs own the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (343.0 yards per game), it's hard to be bullish on their chances against a Patriots passing corps that's finally operating at full strength.

Still, the Chiefs marched into Foxborough last year and stunned the Patriots, 42-27, to open their 2017 season—a result that's almost certainly still fresh in the minds of Tom Brady and Co.