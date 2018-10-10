San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers (2-2-1) will attempt to pick up just their second victory since Week 1 on Monday when they host the San Francisco 49ers (1-4) as large home favorites at sportsbooks. The Packers blanked the Buffalo Bills 22-0 two weeks ago as comparable favorites but are 0-2-1 in their other three games over the past month.

NFL point spread: The Packers opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 46.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.2-18.6 Packers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The big number should allow the 49ers to keep this game competitive, even with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard remaining under center for the time being.

The loss of San Francisco starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a torn ACL has prevented this matchup opposite Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers from being must-see TV, but Beathard has averaged nearly 324 passing yards with four touchdown passes in losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals the last two weeks. He helped them cover at the Chargers as 10-point underdogs in a 29-27 loss.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Beathard is throwing a lot because the 49ers lack a running game, and his 91 pass attempts and four interceptions in the previous two games back that up. The Packers should be able to force him into even more mistakes in the passing game, as running backs Alfred Morris and Matt Breida are not doing the job on the ground.

While Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) still does not look 100 percent, he will not have to do much in order for his team to beat the number. Expect a performance similar to how he played versus Buffalo where the defense again comes through in a big way.

Smart betting pick

The Packers have won nine straight games as home favorites at Lambeau Field, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, to go along with a 7-2 mark against the spread. San Francisco does not have the offensive firepower to keep up with Green Bay on the scoreboard, and that was evident in last week's 28-18 home loss to Arizona.

If the Cardinals can score three offensive touchdowns with a rookie quarterback on the road, then the Packers could double that amount at home. Take Green Bay in a rout.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in six of the 49ers' last eight games vs the Packers.

The Packers are 9-0 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games as home favorites.

The total has gone over in five of the Packers' last six games.

