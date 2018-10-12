1 Player Who Should Be Traded from Every NFL Team

1 Player Who Should Be Traded from Every NFL TeamOctober 12, 2018
As the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline approaches, every team has at least one player who's expendable.
When assessing possible transactions, it's important to weigh production, remaining contract length and position depth. At times, thinking ahead influences roster moves. For example, a front office may trade a player on an expiring deal rather than losing that player for nothing in free agency.
In some instances, coaching staffs may bench a player or leave him out of the rotation completely because of poor scheme fit. The front office then has to make a decision on whether to unload or keep an unproductive player in hopes of a quick turnaround.
There's a specific reason for dangling each candidate on the trade block below. While not every scenario involves a starter, backups and reserves can generate interest for defined roles on contenders.
Let's take a look at realistic trade suggestions for each team and potential landing spots for those players.
Arizona Cardinals: LB Deone Bucannon
There's trade buzz surrounding Arizona Cardinals linebackers Deone Bucannon and Haason Reddick, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Both played sparingly throughout September.
Reddick may have earned more playing time moving forward after a productive Week 5 performance against the San Francisco 49ers. He notched eight solo tackles and a sack against the Niners in a whopping 98 snaps.
For the most part, Bucannon remained a spectator on defense against San Francisco, showing up on four plays and taking 20 snaps with the special teams unit. If Reddick's playing time continues to trend upward at the weak-side linebacker spot, the Cardinals should explore trade options for Bucannon.
The Cardinals' transition to a 4-3 scheme may force the front office to choose between the two linebackers. Reddick, a second-year player, offers some pass-rush ability with potential in coverage, while Bucannon has experience and position versatility.
Teams may covet Bucannon, a proven commodity accustomed to playing in the hybrid linebacker-safety role. Arizona could deal the 26-year-old for a draft pick as opposed to letting him walk after a down season in a reduced role.
Potential landing spots: Steelers, Eagles, Packers
Atlanta Falcons: RB Tevin Coleman
During in an interview with 92.9 The Game in February, Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said he wasn't interested in trading running back Tevin Coleman (via ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure). However, Dimitroff made those comments before selecting running back Ito Smith in the fourth round of April's draft.
It's important for NFL teams to keep two capable backs on their roster in case the injury bug bites. At the moment, the Falcons have two established ball-carriers and one rookie to develop for years to come.
Coleman is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Dimitroff must thus make a decision on whether to re-sign the fourth-year veteran or let him test the market.
After signing fellow running back Devonta Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million extension in August 2017, the Falcons aren't likely to go the former route. Drafting Smith gives them the flexibility to move on from Coleman and still have a complement to Freeman.
Dimitroff should consider dealing Coleman to a contender in exchange for a linebacker or safety to plug some holes in the league's 31st-ranked scoring defense.
Potential landing spots: Colts, Redskins, 49ers
Baltimore Ravens: TE Maxx Williams
The Baltimore Ravens have four active tight ends on the active roster, which gives them the depth to trade one before the deadline.
The front office selected tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews in the first and third rounds of April's draft, respectively. The former made his pro debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 and caught one pass for seven yards. The latter has gotten off to a solid start with 11 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown through five weeks.
Meanwhile, fourth-year veteran Maxx Williams has caught every ball thrown in his direction, hauling in 14 passes for 127 yards. With his receiving skills on full display, the Ravens could place him on the trade block to see if teams would cough up a draft pick in return.
Williams came into the league as the No. 55 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Knee and ankle injuries cost him time on the field throughout his first three seasons, but he's contributing in a contract year leading up to unrestricted free agency in March.
Potential landing spots: Titans, Seahawks, Broncos
Buffalo Bills: RB LeSean McCoy
The Buffalo Bills have a starting rookie quarterback, but don't call this a rebuilding year. This scrappy squad beat the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans, two clubs with records of .500 or better.
Trading running back LeSean McCoy wouldn't necessarily be an early-season tank job. Head coach Sean McDermott's sixth-ranked defense can keep games close.
According to WIVB's Josh Reed, the Philadelphia Eagles have "reached out" about McCoy after losing Jay Ajayi for the year to a torn ACL.
McCoy has earned Pro Bowl honors in five consecutive seasons, but the 10th-year veteran is already on the wrong side of 30. Given the amount of tread on McCoy's legs, the Bills could sell high and select a replacement in the upcoming draft.
If the Eagles offer an attractive package, general manager Brandon Beane could survive the season with Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy, who flashed during the preseason with 22 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Potential landing spots: Eagles, Colts, Redskins
Carolina Panthers: WR Torrey Smith
The Carolina Panthers dealt cornerback Daryl Worley for Torrey Smith in mid-March, which freed up some snaps for the back end of the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver corps.
Now, Carolina general manager Marty Hurney should do the same.
The Panthers selected D.J. Moore with the No. 24 overall pick in April's draft. Second-year wideout Curtis Samuel scored his first career touchdown in Week 5 against the New York Giants. The coaching staff should focus on developing both players in play-caller Norv Turner's offense.
Smith has played 73.16 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he's caught only seven out of 16 targets into receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Among Panthers receivers with at least five catches, the 29-year-old has the lowest catch rate (43.8 percent). Meanwhile, Moore and Samuel have played less than 36 percent of snaps on offense.
Smith can occasionally take the top off of a defense, which should help him generate some interest on the trade market, but the Panthers have young pass-catchers ready to blossom.
Potential landing spots: Titans, Seahawks, Browns
Chicago Bears: ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski started 13 games in his first two seasons and opened this year in the Chicago Bears' starting lineup because of rookie Roquan Smith's lengthy holdout, which kept him away from the field for most of the offseason program.
With Smith now in the fold, Bears could gauge interest in Kwiatkoski while he's stuck in a reserve role.
The third-year veteran racked up 87 combined tackles, three sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles between the 2016-17 campaigns. That should give him some modicum of value on the trade market.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who the Bears selected in the fourth round this spring, would likely take over the primary reserve role at inside linebacker if Kwiatkoski gets traded.
Chicago could perhaps swap Kwiatkoski for a reserve offensive tackle to compensate for potential injuries later in the season.
Potential landing spots: Falcons, Chiefs, Saints
Cincinnati Bengals: ILB Vincent Rey
Vincent Rey can provide versatility and veteran savvy to a linebacker corps, much as he has for the Cincinnati Bengals over the last nine years.
Rey broke into the league as an undrafted free agent. He served in a reserve role for the first four years of his career and then moved into the starting lineup for a majority of the games between 2014-2017.
With Teryl Austin now serving as the Bengals' defensive coordinator this season, Rey has played only two snaps on defense and 115 with the special teams unit.
The Bengals linebacker corps features a mix of Preston Brown, Nick Vigil, Hardy Nickerson and Jordan Evans in different packages. Before Rey's contract expires, he could generate interest from clubs looking to fill a spot following an injury at the position.
Cincinnati could use another reserve interior offensive lineman in case rookie center Billy Price suffers a setback with his foot sprain.
Potential landing spots: Raiders, Seahawks, Vikings
Cleveland Browns: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
This offseason, the Browns signed T.J. Carrie and E.J. Gaines and then drafted Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick to remodel their secondary. The changes have served the pass defense well, as Cleveland has allowed only seven touchdowns in five outings.
Those moves also pushed Briean Boddy-Calhoun to the free safety spot, which hasn't gone as well.
In August, Boddy-Calhoun discussed the difference between defending a receiver in front of him and reading the quarterback. Damarious Randall, whom the team acquired from the Green Bay Packers in a trade involving quarterback DeShone Kizer, is starting ahead of him.
Boddy-Calhoun notched 36 solo tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions during his rookie season. He couldn't match that production last year, finishing without a pick and only six passes defensed.
In three games this season, Boddy-Calhoun has played five or fewer snaps on defense. The Browns could capitalize on his willingness to play safety and his past production at cornerback to reel in help at wide receiver, as wideout Rashard Higgins suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday that has him week-to-week.
Potential landing spots: Texans, Bills, Lions
Dallas Cowboys: DT Maliek Collins
It's risky for NFL teams to move depth since injuries could strike at any point. However, the Dallas Cowboys could potentially land a much-needed wide receiver if they dangle a decent player on the trade block.
Whenever defensive tackle Maliek Collins returns from his knee injury, the Cowboys should gauge leaguewide interest in him. The third-year player is capable of penetrating offensive lines and chasing down quarterbacks.
Dallas' front line has successfully collapsed the pocket without Collins, who has missed the last three outings. When healthy, he started 30 games in his first two seasons and logged 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.
With Collins locked into a rookie contract through 2019, the 23-year-old would likely garner significant interest on the trade market. If Dallas can flip him for a difference-making pass-catcher, that would be ideal.
Potential landing spots: Dolphins, Lions, Raiders
Denver Broncos: LB Shane Ray
The Denver Broncos selected Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft and declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Shane Ray's contract. That suggests it's likely Ray's last year in the Mile High City.
Two seasons ago, Ray recorded eight sacks. When on the field, offensive lines must account for him as a decent pass-rusher. Denver chose a potential upgrade over Ray in Chubb, but the front office can land a middle-round draft pick or a swing tackle in case Garett Bolles' ankle injury cost him some time on the field.
Teams will always look out for pass-rushers. The premium on the position makes Ray a viable trade option even though he's played only 34.43 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Ray dealt with wrist soreness during the offseason but didn't need an additional surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That's a positive for teams interested in him as an immediate contributor for the remainder of the season.
Fifth-year linebacker Shaquil Barrett could take over the primary backup role behind Von Miller and Chubb off the edge.
Potential landing spots: Jets, Giants, Patriots
Detroit Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah
Running back Ameer Abdullah is one of the most obvious trade candidates throughout the NFL. He fumbled five times as a rookie, tore a ligament in his foot and missed 14 games during the 2016 season and averaged an underwhelming 3.3 yards per carry last year.
The Detroit Lions signed LeGarrette Blount and selected running back Kerryon Johnson in the second round of April's draft. It's safe to say Abdullah will suit up elsewhere next season.
Despite the lackluster start to his career in Detroit, Abdullah still has some upside. He has fumbled only twice over the past three seasons, and he can serve as a pass-catching back on third downs. The 25-year-old has caught 55 passes for 402 yards and three touchdowns across 33 contests.
Abdullah could improve his rushing efficiency running behind a top-notch offensive line. The Nebraska product also offers versatility as a kick returner, as he led the league in return yards (1,077) during his rookie season.
As for the Lions, they would be flipping a non-contributor for additional draft capital.
Potential landing spots: Jaguars, Chiefs, Cardinals
Green Bay Packers: S Josh Jones
It's likely too early for the Green Bay Packers to give up on Josh Jones, but the second-year safety has played only four defensive snaps and 33 snaps on special teams in 2018.
Jones accumulated 56 solo tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks and one interception during his rookie campaign in 2017. But defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who took over for Dom Capers over the offseason, doesn't seem the slightest bit interested in plugging the North Carolina State product into his lineup.
According to Michael Cohen of The Athletic, Pettine views Jones as a nickel or dime linebacker as well as a box safety. In today's league, where linebacker-safety hybrids have significant roles in sub-packages, the coaching staff has overlooked a potential contributor.
If Green Bay doesn't plan on developing Jones into a quality defender, it should send him elsewhere. A number of general managers would undoubtedly love the opportunity to work with the 24-year-old.
Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles
Houston Texans: TE Ryan Griffin
During April's draft, the Houston Texans foreshadowed tight end Ryan Griffin's inevitable exit by selecting tight ends Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas in the third and sixth rounds, respectively.
Griffin provides a well-rounded skill set as a blocker downfield, but Akins has been able to seal the edge on runs, and Thomas looks solid in supplementing pass protection on his end. The latter also stands at 6'5" and 277 pounds. With further development, he has the potential to become one of the top-blocking tight ends in the league.
The tight end market isn't exactly bustling with takers most years. On the other hand, Griffin's ability to catch and protect inside could garner attention from general managers looking for a fill-in because of injuries or an asset to help the offensive line in passing situations.
Thus far, Griffin has 10 receptions for 140 yards, so he's capable of leaking out into the flat or down the seam for catches as well.
Potential landing spots: Titans, Jets, Broncos
Indianapolis Colts: DT Grover Stewart
The Indianapolis Colts have a slew of players nursing injuries. It isn't an opportune time for them to start a sell-off, but they could attempt to work the phones with teams looking for depth on the defensive line.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart hasn't started a game in Indianapolis, but he flashed at times near the pocket during his rookie season in 2017. The Albany State product didn't log a sack but had five quarterback hits. At 6'4" and 333 pounds, teams could value him as a gap-stuffer to address shortcomings in run defense.
Nickel packages have become the new base defense throughout the NFL, but teams still need to stop ball-carriers, especially when inclement weather presents a threat to aerial attacks in November and December. The Colts would have to sell low on Stewart now, but bottom-five run defenses could benefit from his size.
General manager Chris Ballard should attempt to acquire depth for the offensive line, as multiple Colts players at various positions across the front are on injured reserve.
Potential landing spots: Dolphins, Lions, Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Dante Fowler Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' depth across the defensive line has somewhat limited Dante Fowler Jr.'s productivity as a pass-rusher. He's coming off an eight-sack season in a reserve role.
After serving a one-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Fowler has played 28.44 percent of the team's snaps this season. Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, each of whom notched 10 or more sacks in 2017, have firm grips on the starting roles.
In May, the Jaguars declined Fowler's fifth-year option, setting him up to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The front office could unload him for a left tackle, as Josh Wells, who replaced Cam Robinson on the blind side after he tore an ACL, suffered a groin injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, the New York Jets inquired about Fowler in August. However, Gang Green doesn't have a quality perimeter offensive lineman to spare, so Jaguars general manager David Caldwell should continue to shop his impact pass-rusher around.
Potential landing spots: Bills, Dolphins, Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Spencer Ware
Running back Spencer Ware tore his PCL and LCL in Week 3 of the preseason last year. In his absence, rookie running back Kareem Hunt took over the lead role and and won the league's rushing title with 1,327 yards.
Hunt retained his position as a starter this season and looks well on his way to another strong finish, while Ware has faded into the background. He's tallied only eight carries for 42 yards and four receptions for 50 yards.
Hunt's emergence has shrunk Ware's role into a mere weekly cameo, but the 26-year-old has played in all five games following major knee surgery. Teams looking for a running back capable of sharing carries in the backfield may inquire about Ware, who's in a contract year.
Moving Ware makes sense for Kansas City since Hunt dominates the workload. If the rushing champion suffers an injury, Damien Williams and undrafted rookie free agent Darrel Williams would likely see action.
Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Tyrell Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers have an abundance of pass-catchers on their roster, and there's still a possibility that tight end Hunter Henry (torn ACL) returns to action later in the season. Travis Benjamin has only suited up for two games because of a foot injury, although it isn't considered a serious ailment.
Don't feel sorry for quarterback Philip Rivers if he loses Tyrell Williams, the fourth-most targeted receiver in the passing attack. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have become exceptional pass-catchers out of the backfield to compensate for any loss on the perimeter.
Williams will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The Chargers don't have a reason to pay him top dollar with the receiving depth they have signed beyond this year.
Rival teams would likely covet a 6'4", 205-pound receiver who can beat defenders on short routes and deep downfield. The Chargers could gain draft capital in exchange for their fourth- or fifth-best pass-catcher.
Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Seahawks, Colts
Los Angeles Rams: DL Ethan Westbrooks
The Los Angles Rams have a crowded defensive line headlined with All-Pros Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. In April, they also spent a fourth-round pick on John Franklin-Myers, who offers versatility in multiple spots, and a sixth-round pick on Sebastian Joseph.
That influx of talent behind Donald and Suh leaves Ethan Westbrooks with a negligible role on the defensive line. He's yet to play 15 snaps in a game this season.
Westbrooks has nine sacks as a spot pass-rusher over the last four years. But given his middling production, general manager Les Snead doesn't have a reason to offer the 27-year-old a new deal as an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Despite his career production, the fifth-year defensive lineman doesn't provide a significant impact. The Rams should deal him to add volume to their next draft pool.
Potential landing spots: Raiders, Lions, Jets
Miami Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker
Michael Lombardi of The Athletic reported the Miami Dolphins have been in talks with multiple teams about trading receiver DeVante Parker. However, a league source told Miami Herald reporter Adam Beasley that the Dolphins aren't interested in trading the fourth-year veteran.
Miami would be wise to deal Parker before his contract season in 2019. For starters, he's owed nearly $3.5 million this year and $9.4 million next year, per Spotrac. If the Dolphins want to part ways with him, it's best to act now while his cap hit remains manageable.
Based on Parker's production over the last few seasons, he'll fall far short of his price tag next year. The 25-year-old put together a solid 2016 campaign with 56 catches for 744 yards and four touchdowns, but he failed to build on that momentum in 2017.
While quarterback Jay Cutler deserves some of the blame for Parker's modest production in 2017, the Louisville product is averaging only 3.2 catches and 44.3 yards per contest throughout his career. It's fair to expect more from a top-15 pick.
Parker has played only one game this season because of a broken finger and a quad injury. Meanwhile, the speedy wide receiver trio of Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant have a combined seven receiving touchdowns, and wideout Danny Amendola has caught 80 percent of his passes.
Miami should sell Parker and fetch some help for the interior of the offensive line.
Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Cowboys, Browns
Minnesota Vikings: CB Mackensie Alexander
The Vikings selected cornerback Mackensie Alexander with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he's played in a light role primarily in the slot. Terence Newman retired during the offseason, and the 24-year-old took over lead responsibilities inside.
In April, the Vikings spent the 30th overall pick on Mike Hughes, who's lined up both inside and outside in coverage. Trae Waynes' inability to stay healthy could keep Hughes busy on the perimeter.
The rookie's versatility also makes Alexander expendable. The third-year veteran has struggled, going five weeks without a pass breakup or an interception.
There's still time for Alexander to bounce back, but the Vikings should trade him for an asset on the offensive line, as quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken 14 sacks through five games. Minnesota has the depth to sacrifice one of its many cornerbacks for quality talent able to protect an $84 million investment under center.
Potential landing spots: Texans, Saints, Bills
New England Patriots: WR Phillip Dorsett
It's too early to say whether wideout Josh Gordon has put his career back on track, as he's appeared in no more than five games in a season since 2013. However, the 27-year-old showed encouraging flashes when he scored on quarterback Tom Brady's 500th touchdown pass against the Colts in Week 5.
There's no denying wide receiver Phillip Dorsett has performed well during his second season in New England. He's caught 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, which ranks third on the team in both categories.
If Gordon stays on the field from here on out, Dorsett would likely see an inevitable dip in targets and production, especially with Julian Edelman now back in action as well.
Dorsett is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, so the Patriots may decide to recoup an asset for him in a trade rather than losing him for nothing in March. Thus far, he's logged a career-best catch rate of 79.2 percent, which could pique the interest of receiver-needy teams.
Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Titans, Eagles
New Orleans Saints: WR Ted Ginn Jr.
It's best to trade a player before his production falls off a cliff.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. missed his team's Week 5 rout of Washington with a knee injury, but he's been a bit of a disappointment over the first month of the season.
In 2017, Ginn caught 75.7 percent of his targets—a career-best mark for seasons in which he snagged at least five receptions. In four games this year, he has a 54.5 percent catch rate, which is more in line with his numbers prior to the 2017 campaign.
In Ginn's absence, rookie third-rounder Tre'quan Smith broke out Monday against the Redskins, catching 62- and 35-yard touchdown passes in a 43-19 victory. If the Saints were to trade Ginn, Smith could replace him as a deep threat in the passing attack.
An trade involving Ginn would create more opportunities for a player who's 11 years younger and has comparable talent.
Potential landing spots: Bengals, Vikings, Eagles
New York Giants: CB Eli Apple
At 1-5, Big Blue should consider selling assets to rebuild a roster that needs upgrades at quarterback, offensive line and in the secondary.
Unless there's a plan for Kyle Lauletta to succeed Eli Manning, look for this team to draft a quarterback in next year's first round. The front office can address the offensive line and secondary with early-to-middle-round picks.
Cornerback Eli Apple gave up big plays Thursday in a 34-13 loss to the Eagles, but he put together solid performances in the first two weeks. As a third-year cover man with a decent rookie season, the 23-year-old has value on the trade market.
Apple isn't playing well enough to hold as a foundational piece in the defensive backfield, but he's still a developing talent who could return building blocks for the future.
Potential landing spots: Texans, Lions, Rams
New York Jets: WR Jermaine Kearse
The New York Jets have only one wide receiver on their books beyond this season (Charone Peake). General manager Mike Maccagnan will have the freedom to tailor the position for quarterback Sam Darnold.
In 2017, wideout Jermaine Kearse led the Jets in receptions (65) and was second in receiving yards (810) while logging a 63.7 percent catch rate. This year, he's off to a slow start, with seven catches for 71 yards in four games.
It's still early, but Gang Green may have already seen the best of him last season.
If that's the case, Maccagnan should start shopping Kearse as the clock ticks on his expiring contract. The front office would ideally like to see the 28-year-old string together a few good games to drum up interest. Nonetheless, one offer would suffice for an average player set to hit the market.
If Kearse boosts his productivity in the coming weeks, teams may inquire about his availability as a short-term rental.
Potential landing spots: Browns, Titans, Bills
Oakland Raiders: S Karl Joseph
Though it isn't necessarily recommended, trading safety Karl Joseph makes sense for the Oakland Raiders. Head coach Jon Gruden has purged multiple high draft picks from the previous classes, such as Mario Edwards Jr., Jihad Ward and Obi Melifonwu, who reverted to injured reserve.
After starting 24 games in his first two seasons, Joseph has taken the field for 11 combined defensive snaps in three contests this year. He's missed the last pair of outings due to a hamstring injury, but Marcus Gilchrist and Reggie Nelson have held down the fort at the safety spots.
Nelson spent two years in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's scheme while playing for the Bengals. The Raiders signed Gilchrist to a one-year, $4 million deal, which suggested he'd take on a significant role as well.
But Erik Harris, who served as a core special teamer last year, played more snaps than Joseph in Weeks 2 and 3 when both players were active. That's an obvious nudge out the door for the 2016 first-round pick.
Despite his smaller stature (5'10", 205 pounds), Joseph packs a heavy hit on tackles. He also showed potential in coverage with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups between the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Without a role in Guenther's scheme, Joseph's value depreciates every week. The Raiders must trade him while they can still perhaps fetch a middle-round pick.
Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Eagles, Texans
Philadelphia Eagles: OG Chance Warmack
Eagles quarterbacks Nick Foles and Carson Wentz have taken a combined 17 sacks through five weeks. The Eagles tweaked their starting offensive line ahead of their Week 5 outing against the Vikings, subbing Isaac Seumalo in for Stefen Wisniewski at left guard.
Seumalo had his fair share of troubles blocking defensive tackle Linval Joseph, but the coaching staff never turned to Chance Warmack, the 10th overall pick in 2013. He saw action as a reserve for the first time Thursday against the Giants.
In 2017, Seumalo opened the season as the starter at left guard, but he eventually lost his job to Wisniewski. Warmack made three spot starts last year.
Based on the Eagles' switch at left guard, Seumalo appears to be ahead of Warmack in the pecking order. The front office would be wise to swap the 27-year-old for more depth at safety or linebacker.
Potential landing spots: Dolphins, Chiefs, Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers: DE Tyson Alualu
The Steelers need all hands on deck on the back end of the defense and in their pass rush. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu has played between 25 and 29 snaps in all four of his appearances, making his presence on the front line replaceable.
Even though Alualu has yet to log a sack, the ninth-year veteran can stop the run on the interior. Barring a sudden uptick in his pass-rushing numbers, his value will never be higher fresh off a four-sack season with 25 solo tackles on 44.24 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Alualu could draw interest from teams that value his occasional penetration in pursuit of the quarterback. His 21.5 career sacks suggest he's able to make an impact near the pocket, although that part of his game has not been on display this year.
Alualu is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, so general manager Kevin Colbert should swap the 31-year-old for a late-round draft pick.
Potential landing spots: Jets, Bears, Falcons
San Francisco 49ers: OG Joshua Garnett
Offensive guard Joshua Garnett experienced a rocky rookie season with the 49ers, and a knee injury forced him to miss his sophomore campaign. The Stanford product dropped weight in preparation to compete for a starting job, but he lost the competition to Mike Person in the summer.
Garnett battled a knee injury during the offseason and only suited up for one preseason game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan ultimately sided with Person's experience, as the two worked together in Atlanta in 2015.
"I'd say Mike's been the same guy that we knew of, if not a little bit better," Shanahan said in mid-August, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's got some experience. He's been around the league. I think he's gained some confidence, and I thought he looked similar to how he always looks in the game. I thought he did a good job."
Person is only signed through this season, but he's fared well on the interior, keeping pocket pressure at a minimum. If San Francisco decides not to re-sign him, it's hard to envision the job going to Garnett, who couldn't beat out Person after he joined the team in May.
The Niners should shop Garnett, a 2016 first-round pick, to any team willing to take a flier on him.
Potential landing spots: Vikings, Dolphins, Colts
Seattle Seahawks: RB Mike Davis
The Seattle Seahawks selected running back Rashaad Penny in the first round of April's draft, but he looks like the third wheel in their backfield through the first five weeks.
Running back Chris Carson has logged four starts. When he didn't suit up in Week 4 because of a hip injury. Mike Davis handled the bulk of the carries (21) against the Cardinals.
Penny has 29 carries for 92 yards this season. If the Seahawks plan to feature him in the near future, he figures to eventually split or handle a majority of the workload. Davis' recent production increases his value at an opportune time for Seattle, which means it's time to sell high.
At this juncture, Davis will likely draw some trade offers, even in a walk year. Seattle's run-first approach on offense wouldn't skip a beat with Penny ready to contribute in an expanded role.
Potential landing spots: Eagles, Jaguars, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE Noah Spence
Defensive end Noah Spence had brief moments of promise as a pass-rusher during his rookie season two years ago. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks, but his production went downhill from that point.
Last October, Spence landed on injured reserve with a torn labrum for the second time. He bulked up to 263 pounds over the summer, but his body transformation hasn't helped him receive more playing time.
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded for Jason Pierre-Paul and signed Vinny Curry to bolster the pass rush, pushing Spence into a reserve role. Thus far, he's lined up for four defensive snaps.
While the Buccaneers have moved on from Spence as a consistent contributor, he's only two years removed from a decent rookie year.
Teams in desperate need of a pass-rusher may call the Buccaneers to inquire about a player who doesn't see the field. If so, it's the perfect time for Tampa Bay to make a move with Pierre-Paul and Curry in place as starters.
Potential landing spots: Lions, 49ers, Bills
Tennessee Titans: CB LeShaun Sims
The Titans have one of the best pass defenses in the league, ranking third in yards and touchdowns allowed. The cornerback trio of Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan and Adoree' Jackson alongside Kevin Byard at safety has paid dividends.
The Titans can spare a cornerback who possesses some upside and starting experience. LeShaun Sims, who started seven games for Tennessee across his first two seasons, has played only 35 defensive snaps in five weeks this year.
In Sims' first two years, he recorded two interceptions, six pass breakups and 48 combined tackles in 26 appearances. Though he's been relegated to a special teamer this season, the 25-year-old has proved his ability to cover pass-catchers in the NFL.
Tennessee should leverage his recent production on the boundary and low cost, as his cap hit is only $689,546 in 2018, per Spotrac. He's a potentially attractive asset who could perhaps net a wide receiver in return.
Potential landing spots: Lions, Rams, Giants
Washington Redskins: ILB Zach Vigil
Inside linebacker Zach Vigil hasn't played a defensive snap since Week 2 against the Colts, and he played ony one snap in that game. In 2017, he started six contests in the middle of the defense, racking up 55 combined tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery as a fill-in starter.
As a downhill linebacker best utilized on early downs, Vigil's skill set would benefit a club that needs second-level help against the ground attack. As a sure tackler, he'd limit long runs up the middle.
Washington isn't likely to land more than a late-round draft pick for the two-down linebacker, but the move would likely open up snaps for rookie sixth-rounder Shaun Dion Hamilton on special teams en route to a small role on defense.
The Alabama product offers some upside in pass coverage because of his smooth hip movements, per NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. He may be a better fit for depth behind Zach Brown and Mason Foster.
Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Chiefs, Broncos