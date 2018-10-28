Shayna Baszler Beats Kairi Sane to Win NXT Women's Championship at WWE Evolution

Credit: WWE.com

Shayna Baszler beat Kairi Sane at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on Sunday to become the first two-time NXT women's champion in history.

Sane passed out in the Kirifuda Clutch, leaving the referee with no choice but to ring the bell.

Baszler owes a debt of gratitude to friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who got involved after Sane threw Baszler over the ringside barricade. Duke kicked Sane in the head from outside the ring, which allowed Baszler to lock in her patented submission move a second time.

Sane and Baszler have been rivals ever since the finals of last year's Mae Young Classic, which saw The Pirate Princess prevail.

That catapulted Sane to NXT, but Baszler debuted on the brand soon after and immediately took aim at the woman who ruined her shining moment.

The Queen of Spades quickly worked her way up the ladder before beating Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans earlier this year to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Baszler ran through several opponents after becoming champ until Sane established herself as the No. 1 contender by winning a Triple Threat match that also included Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae.

Sane then beat Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August to become NXT Women's champion for the first time.

Baszler had bullied and attempted to intimidate Sane in the weeks leading up to that match, but despite her size and strength disadvantage, The Pirate Princess gained retribution and scored one of the biggest wins of her career.

After dropping the title, Baszler immediately made it clear she wanted a rematch, and while Sane obliged, she insisted the bout take place at the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history.

NXT wrestlers generally don't compete on main roster cards, but since all women under the WWE umbrella were free to take part in Evolution, the NXT Women's Championship took center stage.

While there is plenty of crossover between fans of WWE and NXT, it is likely many who tuned in to watch Evolution were seeing both Sane and Baszler for the first time.

If that was the case, they put their best foot forward, as their contrasting styles give them a special type of chemistry few others in the company possess together.

With Baszler winning the NXT Women's Championship, there is likely a rematch in store, although it could lead to a major shake-up in the NXT women's division.

Provided Sane does not regain the title, she may be in line for a main roster call-up, which would open the door for other talented NXT women, such as Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans and LeRae, to elevate themselves into the title scene.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).