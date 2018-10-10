MLB Trade Rumors: D-Backs to Listen to Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke Offers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly set to enter rebuilding mode prior to the 2019 season.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it is expected that Arizona will "strip down the team and rebuild" this offseason, "with virtually everyone on the trade block." That includes pitcher Zack Greinke—who Nightengale said the Diamondbacks would "love to move"—and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Greinke is under contract through the 2021 season, while Arizona holds a club option for Goldschmidt for 2019 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

On the surface, it doesn't seem as though Arizona is ready for a rebuild. The D-Backs finished 82-80 in 2018, marking their second straight season with a winning mark after they reached the National League Division Series in 2017.

However, center fielder A.J. Pollock and pitcher Patrick Corbin are set for free agency, and Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic suggested "the Diamondbacks' offseason could end up being about shifting their focus" toward acquiring young players for the future while still maintaining a semblance of competitiveness in the present.

Piecoro listed Greinke (owed more than $31 million a year for the next three years) and Goldschmidt ($14.5 million club option) as trade candidates who could net the Diamondbacks a nice return.

Greinke is a five-time All-Star and the 2009 American League Cy Young winner. He finished the 2018 season with a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 199 strikeouts in 207.2 innings, suggesting he can still be an important contributor at 35.

Goldschmidt is a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and three-time Silver Slugger who can anchor a lineup with his power and infield defense at first base. He was dominant again this season, with a .290/.389/.533 slash line to go with 33 home runs and 83 RBI after hitting 36 long balls with 120 RBI in 2017.

Greinke and Goldschmidt have been franchise pillars the past few years, but Arizona could be headed in a different direction for 2019 and beyond.