MLB Rumors: David Ross to Interview for Twins' Manager Opening

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly interested in interviewing former MLB catcher David Ross for their vacant managerial position.

According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune, hitting coach James Rowson already interviewed for the spot, while Minnesota is also considering former major league utilityman Mark DeRosa.

The Twins fired Paul Molitor as manager after they went a disappointing 78-84 this season.

Since retiring at the conclusion of the 2016 season, Ross has served as an ESPN analyst and a special assistant in the Chicago Cubs front office.

The 41-year-old has no managing or coaching experience, but he was a well-traveled player with stints as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Cubs over 15 MLB seasons.

He also won a pair of World Series titles—one with the Red Sox in 2013 and one with the Cubs in 2016.

While Ross' career numbers were modest (.229 AVG, 106 HR, 314 RBI), he was widely regarded as a quality teammate and a "glue guy" in the clubhouse.

Although he wasn't anything more than a catcher in title, Ross was essentially a player-coach for manager Joe Maddon in Chicago thanks to his wealth of knowledge and experience.

Hiring Ross would be a risk for Minnesota, but it could be the spark the franchise needs after it went from an 85-win playoff team in 2017 to a 78-win club in 2018.

The Twins have a lot of young talent in Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Jose Berrios, and if Ross can use his recent experience as a player to connect with them, it could go a long way toward aiding their development.