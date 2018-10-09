Red Sox Shut Down Aaron Judge, Yankees to Win Game 4, Advance to ALCS vs. Astros

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox advanced to the American League Championship Series with a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Rick Porcello started for the Red Sox and silenced the high-powered Yankees offense in his five innings. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out one.

The Yankees mounted a rally in the ninth inning, scoring twice off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, but Gleyber Torres grounded out to third to end the game.

Steve Pearce and Eduardo Nunez each had two hits for Boston, with the latter driving home one run, to help the Red Sox get by despite Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi combining to go 0-for-8 at the top of the order.

What's Next?

The Red Sox will meet the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALCS. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday at Fenway Park, with the first pitch set for 8:09 p.m. ET.