MLB Playoffs 2018: ALCS, NLCS Start Times, TV Info Announced

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

On Tuesday, MLB announced the schedule for first two games of the American and National League Championship Series in the 2018 playoffs.

The Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will get the LCS round underway Friday at 8:09 p.m. ET, with television coverage on FS1.

Here's the full schedule for the ALCS and NLCS:

American League Championship Series Schedule

Game 1: Yankees/Astros at Astros/Red Sox, Oct. 13 at 8:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Yankees/Astros at Astros/Red Sox, Oct. 14 at 7:09 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Astros/Red Sox at Yankees/Astros, Oct. 16 at TBD (TBS)

Game 4: Astros/Red Sox at Yankees/Astros, Oct. 17 at TBD (TBS)

Game 5: Astros/Red Sox at Yankees/Astros, Oct. 18 at TBD (TBS)

Game 6: Yankees/Astros at Astros/Red Sox, Oct. 20 at TBD (TBS)

Game 7: Yankees/Astros at Astros/Red Sox, Oct. 21 at TBD (TBS)



National League Championship Series Schedule

Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers, Oct. 12 at 8:09 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers, Oct. 13 at 4:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers, Oct. 15 at TBD (FS1 or Fox)

Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers, Oct. 16 at TBD (FS1 or Fox)

Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers, Oct. 17 at TBD (FS1 or Fox)

Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers, Oct. 19 at TBD (FS1 or Fox)

Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers, Oct. 20 at TBD (FS1 or Fox)

The Brewers were the first team to punch their ticket to the next round when they swept the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series, winning Game 3 on Sunday.

The Dodgers and Houston Astros followed suit Monday. Los Angeles defeated the Atlanta Braves in four games, while the Astros swept the Cleveland Indians.

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series remains the lone holdout. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 on Monday to take a 2-1 series lead. Boston can clinch an ALCS berth Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Were they to advance, the Red Sox would have home-field advantage in the ALCS after finishing five games better than the Astros in the World Series. Houston is likely hoping the Yankees move on since the Astros would host Game 1 of the ALCS in that scenario.

According to OddsShark, the Astros are the betting favorites (+210, bet $100 to win $210) to win the World Series, with the Dodgers and Red Sox both at +300.