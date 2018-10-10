NFL Power Rankings 2018: Predicting Post Week 6 Standings

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are the last undefeated NFL teams left standing heading into Week 6 of the 2018 regular season. So it's only fitting the current leaders in the NFC and AFC sit atop this week's power rankings.

Things get far more complicated after the top two, though. Whether it's unexpected contenders like the Chicago Bears, projected threats off to sluggish starts such as the Atlanta Falcons or star players like the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson waiting for more help, the middle of the rankings are awfully muddled.

So let's check out an updated set of rankings featuring all 32 teams, which includes a lot of room for movement as more is learned about each squad during the middle portion of the campaign. That's followed by a breakdown of potential movers in Week 6.

Current NFL Power Rankings

1. Los Angeles Rams (5-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1)

4. Chicago Bears (3-1)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-1)

6. New England Patriots (3-2)

7. Carolina Panthers (3-1)

8. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1)

12. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

13. New York Jets (2-3)

14. Cleveland Browns (2-2-1)

15. Green Bay Packers (2-2-1)

16. Washington Redskins (2-2)

17. Minnesota Vikings (2-2-1)

18. Houston Texans (2-3)

19. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

20. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

21. Detroit Lions (2-3)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

23. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

25. Buffalo Bills (2-3)

26. Denver Broncos (2-3)

27. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

28. New York Giants (1-4)

29. Indianapolis Colts (1-4)

30. Atlanta Falcons (1-4)

31. Oakland Raiders (1-4)

32. San Francisco 49ers (1-4)

Predicting Week 6's Biggest Risers

New England Patriots

Just about every year there's a moment when the Patriots' spot as the NFL's gold standard is questioned. They tend to respond by showcasing why they've been the league's most consistent team for nearly two decades and counting. Nothing has changed in 2018.

New England's dynasty was called into question following back-to-back road losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. They responded with home wins over the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, scoring a combined 76 points in those contests.

Now the Pats get a chance to make their biggest statement of the season as the welcome the Chiefs to Gillette Stadium for a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes leads an explosive Kansas City offense that ranks second in the NFL at 35 points per game through five weeks. But Tom Brady is ready for a shootout with an improved receiving corps led by Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Josh Gordon.

A Patriots victory Sunday would likely be enough to push them back inside the top two of the power rankings, a common place for them during the Brady era. It would also allow them to reclaim the unofficial title of "team to beat in the AFC."

Expect to see New England's most complete performance of the season to make that reality.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' biggest key during Le'Veon Bell's contract holdout has been establishing the run game, being led in the interim by James Conner. He has averaged 102 rushing yards in the team's two victories and its tie with the Cleveland Browns and just 18 yards in losses to the Chiefs and Ravens.

While Bell may return soon—Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported he's expected to come back before a Week 8 clash with the Browns after Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye—the team has a key divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals looming this weekend.

Every AFC North game is going to carry additional weight this season since the division is now challenging for the NFL's best, with Cleveland set to remove itself from the depths of an extended rebuilding effort. A win over the Bengals could return the Steelers to favorite status.

Cincinnati has been strong in most facets of the game during a 4-1 start. The one area still in need of improvement is run defense, where the team ranks 23rd at 118.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

That should play right into the hands of the Steelers offense, allowing it to control the clock and take some pressure off a defense that sits 29th in yards allowed per contest (401.2).

A win pushes Pittsburgh back into the top 10 of the power rankings as part of what could be a steady ascent if Bell does return to further bolster one of the league's most dynamic units.

Cleveland Browns

Another team from the suddenly vaunted AFC North cracks the list.

The Browns are only 2-2-1, but there could be an alternate universe where they're 5-0. Along with the tie against Pittsburgh in Week 1, they suffered three-point losses to the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders on the road, with the latter defeat coming in overtime.

Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a good measuring stick for both sides.

The Chargers have yet to face mid-level opponent. Their 3-2 record is a result of three wins over some of the NFL's worst teams (Raiders, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers) and two losses against the league's elite (Chiefs and Rams).

It's too early to tell whether the Browns are a legitimate playoff threat this season, especially given the difficulty of their division. But these are the type of conference games they must win if they are going to make the leap into the postseason.

A standout showing from the corner trio of Denzel Ward, T.J. Carrie and E.J. Gaines to support top pick Baker Mayfield and the offense will push the Browns into the top 10 of the power rankings and further legitimatize their promising start to the 2018 campaign.