Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles own recent bragging rights in the rivalry with the New York Giants, winning seven of the last eight meetings straight up. But New York covered the spread both meetings last year and is 3-1 ATS over the last four meetings. Where should the smart money fall for Thursday night's NFC East bout in New Jersey?

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 22.6-20.6 Eagles (NFL picks on every game).

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The defending Super Bowl champs started 2-1 this year but are now trying to stop a two-game losing skid, after falling at home to Minnesota last week 23-21. Philadelphia trailed the Vikings 17-3 at the half and 20-3 in the third quarter, rallied to within one score twice in the fourth quarter but couldn't quite complete the comeback.

On the day the Eagles got out-gained by Minnesota but only by a margin of 375-364. Unfortunately, a Carson Wentz fumble went the other way for a Vikings touchdown, a roughing the passer call led to another Minnesota score, another fumble was lost at the Vikings 5-yard line and a key intentional grounding penalty cost Philly a shot at a field goal.

Add it up and those four miscues basically cost the Eagles about 17 points.

Two weeks ago, Philadelphia led Tennessee 23-20 in overtime but gave up a touchdown with five seconds left to lose 26-23. Still, the Eagles have out-rushed each of their five opponents this season.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants are also coming off a tough loss, an excruciating 33-31 decision at Carolina last week. New York fell down to the Panthers 17-3 in the second quarter, trailed 27-16 early in the fourth then rallied to take a 31-30 lead on a Saquon Barkley touchdown with just over a minute to go. But the Giants then lost it on a 63-yard field goal by Graham Gano at the buzzer.

On the day, New York out-gained Carolina 432-350, but a botched punt return/fumble and two Eli Manning interceptions basically cost the Giants 17 points.

Of New York's four losses this season three have come by one score or less, a total of 14 points. And the 33-18 defeat against New Orleans two weeks ago was a one-score game before the Saints tacked on an insurance touchdown with two minutes to go.

Smart betting pick

Philadelphia, on its way to the Super Bowl last year, beat what was a bad New York team twice, by scores of 27-24 and 34-29. But the Giants covered both those games as dogs of five and seven points. Familiarity often breeds close games, and the last five meetings in this rivalry have been decided by a total of 23 points. The smart money here likes the home dogs.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in nine of the Giants' last 12 games.

The total has gone under in the Eagles' last four games at night.

The Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last four games.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.