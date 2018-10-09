Report: Bengals vs. Chiefs in Week 7 Flexed to Prime Time; Rams vs. 49ers Moved

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Oct. 21 will reportedly be flexed into the Sunday night slot.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were previously set to face off on Sunday Night Football that week, but they will instead play at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati and Kansas City were originally slated to play at 1 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs and Rams, both 5-0, are the league's only undefeated teams. The Bengals are 4-1.

Kansas City is set to play on Sunday night in consecutive weeks, as it will face the New England Patriots on the road in Week 6 in the prime-time game.

The Bengals will also have a tough test Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reported flex decision for Week 7 likely came down to a number of factors.

For starters, the Chiefs and Bengals are both performing well above expectations thanks largely to their explosive offenses.

Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an MVP candidate for the Chiefs, and signal-caller Andy Dalton is enjoying a resurgent season for the Bengals. Wide receiver A.J. Green is the main beneficiary of that in Cincinnati.

Kansas City is first in the NFL with 35 points per game, while Cincinnati is third at 30.6.

L.A. vs. San Francisco looked like a marquee game before the season, but the teams are moving in opposite directions. The Rams are 5-0 and powered by a dominant offense that features running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff, but the Niners are just 1-4.

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) out for the remainder of the season, C.J. Beathard is the 49ers' unheralded starter under center.

The Rams will be a significant road favorite in that game, and all signs indicated the Chiefs vs. Bengals tilt will be a far more exciting, competitive contest.