Simms & Lefkoe: Odell Calls Out Eli, Tyreek vs. Ramsey, Are Browns Legit?

October 9, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's our Week 5 recap pod!

On this week's episode of the podcast, the guys discuss Odell Beckham's comments about Eli, Baker Mayfield's performance against the Ravens, whether it's time to panic about the Eagles and much more!

           

